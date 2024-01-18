DEADLINE ALERT for EGRX, ON, MRCY, LOVE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX)

Class Period: August 8, 2023 – November 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing slower-than-anticipated pull-though from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its revenue; (3) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to PEMFEXY sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)

Class Period: May 1, 2023 – October 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) revenues from billions of dollars in reported long-term supply agreements (“LTSAs”) were “committed” and “locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by the Company when, in fact, the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request; (2) LTSAs provided “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive the Company’s growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; and (3) Defendants had “good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY)

Class Period: December 7, 2020 – June 23, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury’s serial acquiror strategy was not working and the company was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (2) the Acquisition caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (3) Mercury had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)

Class Period: March 30, 2023 – August 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (2) accordingly, Lovesac’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (4) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

