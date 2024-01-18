Burgum appoints Interim Director Colby Braun to lead ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Colby Braun to serve as director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR), effective immediately.

Braun has served as interim director of DOCR since Jan. 1, assuming the role after the retirement of former DOCR director Dave Krabbenhoft. Braun also served as DOCR’s director of facility operations since August 2018. He previously served for nearly five years as warden of the North Dakota State Penitentiary, four years as DOCR’s director of transitional facilities and six years as warden of the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center.

“Braun brings nearly 21 years of experience in the ND DOCR system, in a variety of positions, successfully advancing the mission of rehabilitation and preparing DOCR residents for reentry into our communities,” Burgum said. “His skillset will serve North Dakota well as we strive to reduce our prison populations and costs and ensure that our system is producing better neighbors rather than better prisoners, because we know the vast majority of those incarcerated will eventually transition back into society – and our top priority is always the safety of our citizens.”

Braun earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University and began his career in corrections in 1997 as a correctional officer at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center in Dickinson.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to be selected to lead North Dakota in corrections and rehabilitation,” Braun said. “It’s important we continue to lead with public safety, connecting us with our communities and focusing on the well-being of the adult residents and youth in our facilities, those on supervision, the victims and our team members. Together we will live out our mission of transforming lives, influencing change and strengthening community.”

Krabbenhoft retired Dec. 31 after more than 20 years in corrections and nearly four decades of service to the state of North Dakota. Burgum expressed his gratitude to Krabbenhoft for his service.