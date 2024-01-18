Crisis Text Line Selected as a Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®️

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its sixth year, Real Leaders®, a Global Media, CEO network and Certified B Corp, is thrilled to announce the 2024 Top Impact Companies, which included Crisis Text Line–a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 9 million conversations in the United States and more than 12 million globally together with its affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland.

This is the first time that Crisis Text Line has been selected for this honor as the nonprofit organization was ranked #7 under the Healthcare category and ranked #128 out of #185 under Top Impact Companies. Click here to see all the impact award rankings.

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. With over 500 applications from 15+ countries, the impact awards ranked privately-owned companies by asking 30 questions within 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation) to vet and rank companies based on those parameters.

“Being recognized as a top impact company is not just an honor; it is a testament to the profound ripple effect that purpose-driven organizations can have on society,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “Our mission is rooted in a collective commitment to offer free mental health support to those experiencing emotional distress, as we are cultivating a world of empathy where no one has to feel alone.”

A special “Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2024 to honor the winners.

If you need support, you can connect with a live, trained Crisis Text Line volunteer by texting HELLO to 741741 or text 443-SUPPORT (442-AYUDAME for Spanish) in WhatsApp, or connect via web chat.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 9 million crisis conversations and trained over 65,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.







