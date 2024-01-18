Surrogacy Market Size (2024-2032) | Industry Report, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Share and Forecast by IMARC Group

Surrogacy Market Size

The surrogacy market is experiencing a transformative shift due to the expanding acceptance and awareness of surrogacy as a legitimate path to parenthood.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Surrogacy Market Report by Type (Gestational Surrogacy, Traditional Surrogacy), Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, Intrauterine Insemination), Service Provider (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global surrogacy market size, share, trends, and growth forecast.

What is the market for surrogacy?

The global surrogacy market size reached US$ 183.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 306.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Surrogacy Industry:

• Increasing Infertility Rates:

A significant factor driving the growth of the surrogacy market is the rising rate of infertility globally. Infertility, attributed to various medical conditions, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors, affects a substantial portion of the population. As traditional methods of conception become challenging for many couples, surrogacy emerges as a viable alternative. This demand is further fueled by advancements in reproductive technologies, making surrogacy more accessible and successful. The desire for parenthood among infertile couples is a primary motivator in the expanding surrogacy market.

• Increasing Social and Legal Acceptance:

Another key driver of the surrogacy market is the evolving legal and social acceptance of surrogacy as a viable option for family planning. In recent years, there has been a significant shift in societal attitudes towards surrogacy, with more people recognizing it as a legitimate and compassionate means to parenthood. Additionally, legal frameworks in various countries have started to accommodate surrogacy arrangements, offering clearer guidelines and protections for both the intended parents and surrogates. This legal recognition not only makes surrogacy more accessible but also provides a structured and secure environment for all parties involved. The increasing number of countries legalizing or easing restrictions on surrogacy is a testament to its growing acceptance, thereby boosting the market by providing more geographical options for intended parents.

• Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have significantly influenced the surrogacy market. Innovations in IVF, genetic screening, and embryo transfer techniques have improved the success rates and safety of surrogacy procedures. These advancements make surrogacy a more appealing option for those seeking assisted reproductive services. Furthermore, the development of better cryopreservation techniques allows for the long-term storage of embryos, providing flexibility in timing for both the surrogate and the intended parents. These technological improvements not only enhance the effectiveness of surrogacy but also reduce the associated risks, making it a more reliable and attractive option for individuals and couples looking to build their families through alternative reproductive methods.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surrogacy-market/requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Surrogacy Industry:

• Bourn Hall Clinic

• CARE Fertility

• Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation

• Extraordinary Conceptions

• Growing Generations LLC

• Houston Fertility Center

• IVIRMA Global

• Max Healthcare

• New Hope Fertility Center

• Nova IVF

• Ovation Fertility

• Scanfert Clinic

Surrogacy Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Gestational Surrogacy

• Traditional Surrogacy

Gestational surrogacy dominates the market as it minimizes genetic ties between the surrogate and the child, addressing legal and emotional complexities.

By Technology:

• IVF with ICSI

• IVF without ICSI

• Intrauterine Insemination

IVF with ICSI accounted for the largest market share as it enhances the chances of obtaining viable embryos for transfer, thus increasing the success rates of surrogacy arrangements.

By Service Provider:

• Hospitals

• Fertility Clinics

• Others

Fertility clinics accounted for the largest market share as offer a spectrum of advanced reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and embryo transfer procedures, which are fundamental to surrogacy.

By Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to its favorable legal, medical, and social landscape.

Surrogacy Market Trends:

There is a growing focus on regulating surrogacy practices to ensure the rights and well-being of all parties involved, including surrogate mothers, intended parents, and the children born through surrogacy. Besides, surrogacy is increasingly being chosen by LGBTQ+ couples and individuals as a means to build their families. This trend is supported by legal changes in many countries.

Moreover, advances in assisted reproductive technologies, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are enhancing the success rates of surrogacy procedures and expanding the options available to intended parents.

Browse Other Market Research Reports:

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Market Forecast 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/catheter-directed-thrombolysis-devices-market

Handicrafts Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Report 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/handicrafts-market

Potassium Permanganate Market Size, Share Analysis 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/potassium-permanganate-technical-material-market-report

Silver Nanoparticles Market Size, Share | Industry Forecast 2023-2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silver-nanoparticles-market

Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market Size & Share Analysis 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-refrigerants-market

Network Encryption Market Size, Share | Forecast2023-2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-encryption-market

Global Fruit Powder Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-powder-market

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size & Share Report, 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmaceutical-robots-market

Global Print Label Market Report, Industry Statistics & Trends 2024-2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/print-label-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163

