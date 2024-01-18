Submit Release
Ferrari to Announce 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 1

Maranello (Italy), January 18, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023 will be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2023 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 1.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

