Empowered by Knowledge: Maureen Nalumango’s Transformative Journey as a Treatment Supporter in Zambia, Fueled by CIDRZ’s Short Training Initiatives.

Meet Maureen Nalumango, a dedicated treatment supporter at Matero Level 1 Hospital in Zambia, whose remarkable journey reflects the transformative impact of education and support provided by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ).

In 2003, Maureen said she was diagnosed with HIV. Down and depressed, her narrative took a positive turn when she found solace and understanding in a support group at Matero Level 1 Hospital, which made her accept her status.

Maureen narrates that embracing her HIV-positive status made it possible for her to join a drama group dedicated to HIV and tuberculosis awareness. Through this involvement, her path intersected with CIDRZ, unlocking invaluable training opportunities.

She says 2008 is a special year in her life as it is the year she was selected for a short course in counselling. Maureen points out that this short training has kickstarted her professional journey, enabling her to provide services at a higher level.

She added that over the years, she continued attending short trainings with CIDRZ that include psychosocial counselling, couple counselling, HIV rapid testing, ART adherence, behavioural change, and cervical cancer prevention.

Reflecting on her extensive training, Maureen said the short courses equipped her with the knowledge necessary for her role as a treatment supporter.

“I am privileged to have been trained in all these short courses, which have empowered me to help others,” she said.

She says the knowledge acquired has become a powerful tool in her advocacy efforts, going beyond hospital walls into communities where education and awareness are paramount.

Maureen says she has actively been involved in team efforts to dispel myths, reduce stigma, and encourage regular health check-ups.

Expressing her deep appreciation for CIDRZ, Maureen acknowledged the critical role the organisation has played in empowering her to create positive change.

Her story underscores the vital role organisations like CIDRZ play in providing essential training, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of building healthier and more informed societies.