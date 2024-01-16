Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Court Blocking JetBlue-Spirit Merger

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after a federal court blocked JetBlue Airways’ proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines. Attorney General Stein and the attorneys general from California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice to challenge the proposed merger.

“The court sided with my office and blocked JetBlue’s takeover of Spirit, protecting competition and keeping costs lower for airline travelers. Traveling is already stressful and expensive – I’ll keep fighting to keep costs down and improve quality of service for air travelers.”

###