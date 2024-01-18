Bucks County Residents Donate $100,000 to Expand the Fab Lab

Bucks County Intermediate Unit’s Fab Lab Promotes STEAM Education

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bucks County residents Paul and Aarati Martino today announced a personal donation to the Bucks County Foundation of $100,000 earmarked to support the Bucks IU Fab Lab Center. The Bucks IU Fab Lab focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education programs for students throughout Bucks County and surrounding areas.



The Fab Lab is home to digital fabrication and computer science equipment, paired with age-appropriate curricula that engages and educates youth of all ages. In 2023 alone, the Fab Lab reached more than 3,000 children, ranging in age from Pre-K through 12th grade, with programs built to engage today’s students on STEAM topics including computer science, engineering, and digital fabrication. The Fab Lab’s programming includes after-school clubs, summer camps, ‘STEAM Saturday’ events, school field trips, and specialty program for days when students are off from school. Professional development programs are also provided related to STEAM topics and resources, as well as teaching techniques for educators and administrators.

Fab Lab programs cultivate student interest in STEAM subjects in preparation for tomorrow’s workforce – employment and life in a 21st century, technology-driven, global economy. Schools can then encourage growth and advancement in those areas by guiding student’s academic choices to best align with their selected area of interest and career goals. Helping youth find their futures, in areas where job and career growth is projected, benefits both the students and the state.

In Pennsylvania, it is expected that there will be 590,000 new and replacement jobs through 2026 with STEAM jobs growing at over nine percent. Over the next ten years, over 71% of all jobs will require computer science skills with STEAM, health, and business majors generally earning the highest salaries. Additionally, research shows that STEAM instruction offers benefits in a student’s post-secondary career, even if that student does not pursue a STEAM career.

“We are grateful for this contribution from the Martinos and are excited to see Bucks County residents committed to the growth and expansion of STEAM education in the county,” said Dr. Mark Hoffman, Bucks IU Executive Director. Dr. Lindsey Rutherford Sides, Bucks IU Supervisor of STEAM Education added, “Our focus on growing STEAM education for students in Bucks County also includes acting as a resource for STEAM educators, and we’ll now be able to increase our capacity in reaching both these targets.”

Local area native Paul Martino has been involved in the technology and education fields for years as the Managing Partner of Bullpen Capital, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies, including PAPER, North America’s largest digital tutoring network. Paul is also the chairperson of the Delaware Valley Science Fair, of which he is a student alum. Aarati Martino, who holds master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in computer science and engineering and a Ph.D. from Stanford University, has spent over 20 years as a Google engineer. She has taught an enrichment program in the Central Bucks School District called “Google Magic” for several years.

“I’ve been following the Fab Lab since before COVID and have always appreciated its focus on STEAM education for students in Bucks County,” said Aarati Martino. “I saw the amazing facilities in-person this summer and am thrilled that K-12 students have access to an impressive array of laser cutters, 3D printers, floor-to-ceiling sized hydroponic gardens, and many flavors of robots. I’m excited to help them bring their vision to even more students.”

Pennsylvania is strongly promoting STEAM education and has enacted several programs to increase STEAM engagement. With this $100,000 contribution the Fab Lab will be able to expand its services to a significantly larger number of students annually. Paul Martino envisions a world where the Fab Lab can serve tens of thousands through additional donations and contributions from local businesses that need STEAM graduates in their workforce.

“The Fab Lab is exciting to me because it started as a mobile van going to schools to teach kids about concepts using 3D printing and NextGen manufacturing.” said Paul. “But they continue to think bigger. They’ve added a brick-and-mortar location, an additional van, and are reaching more students with significant programming. I foresee the Fab Lab even scaling up to multiple regions across the state. I want to applaud the Bucks IU for having such a forward-looking and entrepreneurial vision with this program and the courage to bring it to life.”

STEAM education engages children across the Bucks IU Fab Lab disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. It is an essential component of a 21st Century education and preparing youth to bring knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information, and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions. To learn more about the Bucks County Fab Lab, please visit https://www.BucksIU.org/FabLab or call 215-340-4575.

About Paul and Aarati Martino

Paul and Aarati Martino are Bucks County residents based in Doylestown. Paul is the founder of Bullpen Capital a post-seed stage venture capital firm that invests in a broad spectrum of technology companies. Some of Bullpen Capital’s prominent investments include FanDuel, Grove Collaborative, WAG and PAPER. Aarati Martino has spent her entire career in the technology industry and holds engineering degrees from Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has spent more than two decades in a prominent position with Google and teaches the “Google Magic” enrichment program for the Central Bucks School District. Together, the Martino’s are passionate about growing STEAM education in Bucks County and throughout Pennsylvania.

About Bucks County Foundation

Founded in 1979, Bucks County Foundation is a charitable trust created to serve Bucks County. The Foundation helps individuals who love this community and want to support it in perpetuity-by establishing a named fund, leaving a bequest in a will, or supporting an agency endowment. BCF connects people who care with causes that matter, so their philanthropic contributions make a difference now and in the future. If you want to help improve Bucks County, we call you to get involved with the Foundation: Start your own donor advised fund, donate to an existing fund, or donate to the Foundation’s general grant making services. To learn more, visit www.buckscountyfoundation.org.

About Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU) and Fab Lab

The Bucks IU, for over 50 years, has supported improvements and advancements in student learning by providing exceptional educational programs, innovative professional development, and advanced business/technology services. The Bucks IU services people from birth through adults whether they be students in public or private schools, school staff and administrators, and/or the community of Bucks County. The Bucks IU is the liaison between local schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The Fab Lab Center, Mobile Fab Lab vans, and STEAM education programs are powered by the Bucks IU. Our focus on advancing STEAM education encompasses programs for both students and educators. For more information on the Fab Lab, please go to www.BucksIU.org/FabLab.