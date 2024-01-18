Industry-First Center-Mounted Twin-Engine Barletta Pontoon Boat Honored with Innovation Award at Minneapolis Boat Show

BRISTOL, Ind., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barletta Pontoon Boats, one of the fastest-growing pontoon boat makers in the segment and a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, has been recognized with the 2024 Discover Boating® Minneapolis Boat Show® Innovation Award by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International (BWI) for its center-mounted twin-engine pontoon boat, an industry-first and significant innovation in the marine industry.



“At Barletta, we’re committed to leveraging consumer insights to deliver game-changing innovation that drives the marine industry forward,” said Jeff Haradine, President of Barletta. “The new twin-engine pontoon will provide boaters with enhanced performance on the water and deliver a safer experience when swimming. We are honored to receive the Innovation Award, and thank the Minneapolis Boat Show, NMMA and BWI for this recognition.”

Initially available on Lusso 25 Ultra-Lounge and Meridian floorplans for the 2024 model year, the two engines are mounted in the center of the transom, a meaningful departure from the industry standard in the pontoon boat segment, where twin engines are typically mounted on the outer tubes. Barletta will offer engines in 350 and 400 horsepower options. The boat is rated for 450 horsepower max per engine, for a total power configuration of 900 horsepower.

By moving the engines to the center of the transom, Barletta achieves significant performance and functionality improvements, including providing an unparalleled smooth and powerful ride, while creating a safe and usable space at the stern of the boat. The functional aft deck will include two pet-friendly, wide-step boarding ladders, providing a safer and more accessible path for entering and exiting the water.

Barletta is committed to redefining the pontoon segment with pioneering, family-focused marine products, and the brand’s latest innovation is the next step in this journey. This is the third Innovation Award win in the pontoon category for Barletta since its founding six years ago.

To see the twin-engine pontoon at the Minneapolis Boat Show, please visit booth #1501. Customer availability of the new twin-engine pontoon will be announced soon. Learn more at BarlettaPontoonBoats.com.

About Barletta Pontoon Boats

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio, and Aria series. Visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit www.winnebagoind.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

