Combine Harvesters Market Projected to Reach USD 74.5 Billion by 2033 with a CAGR Growth Rate of 3.8%, Persistence Market Research forecasts

New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sales of combine harvesters market have reached $51.2 billion and are expected to grow by 3.8% every year for the next ten years. By the end of 2033, it's estimated that the market will be worth $74.5 billion. Combine harvesters are essential for making farming more automated and industrialized. The main reason the market is growing is because farmers are producing more crops. People are also becoming more aware of these machines, technology is getting better, farmers are learning more efficient methods, and there's more research and development. The market is also boosted by increased demand in advanced markets.



In the coming years, there will be improvements and modernization in the technology used in combine harvesters, creating new opportunities for the industry. However, one major challenge is the increasing cost of research and development, which could slow down the growth of the combine harvester industry.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 12,748 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 74.5 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 3.8% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 No. of Pages 208 Pages Market Segmentation Power

Mechanism

Grain Tank Size

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East And Africa

China

India Key Companies Profiled AGCO Corporation

John Deere

Dewulf N.V.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kuhn SA

New Holland

Yanmar Co. Ltd

Kubota Agricultural Machinery

Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Combine Harvester Market Trends: Labor Shortage and Farm Labor Costs

The demand for combine harvesters is expected to increase due to the growth of urban populations and industrialization. This has led to a shortage of farm labor, prompting farmers to use machinery for harvesting. Farmers are choosing agricultural mechanization over manual labor because it is more cost-effective, readily available, and a more efficient way to operate in agriculture.

As per the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture, the percentage of agricultural workers in India is predicted to decrease by 25.7% in 2050. This decline is driving a higher demand for agricultural equipment, including combine harvesters. Farm mechanization not only saves time and labor but also reduces crop production costs in the long term, minimizes post-harvest losses, and increases crop output and farm income.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Forces:

The demand for advanced agricultural machinery on a global scale is primarily propelled by several key factors. Precision farming, in particular, plays a pivotal role in enhancing crop production and boosting farm revenue. This is achieved through the reduction of crop production costs, minimizing post-harvest wastage, and optimizing time and labor expenses.

As awareness of these advantages continues to grow, there is an increasing requirement for transportation methods utilizing diverse mechanisms, including electrical, hydraulic, manual, and animal-driven instruments. Given the substantial impact of the agricultural sector on the GDP of nations worldwide, governments, both in developing and emerging economies, are actively initiating measures to advance and modernize agriculture, thereby contributing to the momentum in the agricultural machinery market.

Constraints:

Historically, the utilization of combine harvesters faced limitations due to the abundance of manual labor available at low costs and the considerable expenses associated with machinery. Outdated work practices further constrained their adoption.

However, with the introduction of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which extends beyond a social safety net to ensure the right to employment, a transformative shift has occurred. It has now become economically viable for Indian farmers to opt for a combine harvester for harvesting tasks, given the reduced dependency on labor and the escalating costs associated with manual work. The operation and maintenance of combine harvester equipment are anticipated to be predominantly influenced by similar considerations.

Opportunities:

In 2020, American farmers faced a labor shortage for the fourth consecutive year, resulting in the non-planting of fruits, vegetables, peas, and beans in several states. The scarcity of labor has led to the current scenario where fruits and vegetables are being delivered to meet market demand. To address this challenge, American farmers are adopting innovative approaches to expand their operations while working within the constraints of a limited workforce. Leveraging agro technologies such as sensors, forecasting models, automation, and robotics, despite their substantial initial costs, farmers aim to enhance crop production and quality, striving for efficient utilization of limited resources.

Challenges:

The recent evolution of combine harvester tractor designs has been driven by shifting consumer expectations. However, the necessary development and research for modernizing this equipment may lead to increased costs in these domains. While farmers prioritize product effectiveness, especially in economically challenged and developing nations, the cost factor often takes precedence. The complexity of combine reaper operations has notably increased in tandem with the sophistication of the machines.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers of combine harvesters are directing their efforts towards incorporating advanced technologies, aiming to enhance machine productivity and provide farmers with cutting-edge harvesting solutions.

In January 2023, John Deere, a prominent American agricultural machinery manufacturer, revealed its introduction of the Harvest Lab 3000 Grain Sensing option for its S700 series combine harvesters manufactured from 2018 or later. This innovative grain sensing option facilitates continuous monitoring of starch, oil, and protein values during the harvesting of grains such as canola, wheat, and barley. This feature enables farmers to meticulously record harvest information, optimizing their farming techniques.

Top suppliers in the combine harvester market are also making strategic investments in expanding their production capacity to capitalize on sales potential and gain a competitive edge over other industry players.

In November 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) inaugurated its inaugural dedicated machinery (non-tractor) plant in Madhya Pradesh, India. Boasting a manufacturing capacity of approximately 1200 combine harvesters per year, the facility spans 23 acres in the city of Pithampur.

Top 7 Key Players in the Combine Harvester Market:

John Deere: Renowned for its innovative agricultural machinery, John Deere is a leading American manufacturer that continually integrates advanced technologies into its combine harvesters, with a focus on improving productivity and providing farmers with efficient harvesting solutions. Mahindra & Mahindra: A major player in the agricultural equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra has established itself as a key supplier of combine harvesters. The company's strategic investments in production capacity expansion, exemplified by its dedicated machinery plant in Madhya Pradesh, India, demonstrate its commitment to meeting market demand. CNH Industrial: CNH Industrial is a global leader in the manufacturing of agricultural machinery, including combine harvesters. The company is known for its commitment to technological advancements and delivering high-quality harvesting solutions to farmers worldwide. CLAAS: A prominent player in the agricultural machinery market, CLAAS is recognized for its expertise in combine harvester manufacturing. The company consistently introduces innovative features and technologies to enhance the efficiency and performance of its machines. AGCO Corporation: AGCO Corporation is a key player in the agricultural solutions industry, offering a range of equipment, including combine harvesters. The company's emphasis on technological integration and sustainable farming practices positions it as a significant contributor to the global combine harvester market. Kubota Corporation: Kubota, a Japanese multinational company, is actively involved in the production of agricultural machinery, including combine harvesters. Known for its commitment to quality and reliability, Kubota remains a notable player in the global market. Case IH: Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, specializes in agricultural equipment, and its combine harvesters are recognized for their cutting-edge technology and efficiency. The company's solutions cater to the evolving needs of modern farming practices.

These key players play a crucial role in shaping the combine harvester market, driving innovation, and meeting the demands of farmers worldwide.

Global Combine Harvesters Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the global combine harvesters market is based on type and geography.

In terms of type, the market is categorized into self-propelled, tractor-mounted combine harvesters, and PTO-powered combines. Among these, the self-propelled segment is projected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. Studies indicate that self-propelled combine harvesters exhibit the highest efficiency in terms of the area harvested per hour. The anticipated conclusion of the forecast period suggests that the global Combine Harvester market will surpass approximately US$ 12,748 million, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Regional Insights:

The combine harvester market exhibits distinct dynamics across various regions. In North America, the adoption of advanced farming technologies and precision agriculture practices propels market growth, with a particular emphasis on high capacity and technologically advanced machines.

Europe, with its mature agricultural sector, prioritizes sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, reflected in the development of innovative and efficient harvesting solutions driven by stringent environmental regulations. Dominating the market, the Asia-Pacific region benefits from significant agricultural activities, particularly in countries like China and India, where increasing mechanization, government support, and the pursuit of improved productivity contribute to sustained market expansion.

Latin America experiences a rising demand for combine harvesters, fuelled by expanding agricultural activities, notably in Brazil and Argentina, aided by favourable climatic conditions and supportive government initiatives. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is undergoing a gradual shift towards mechanized farming practices, leading to an increased adoption of combine harvesters, driven by initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural efficiency and productivity.

