CrossCreek by Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new community coming soon to Forsyth County, Georgia. CrossCreek by Toll Brothers, located at 2414 Old Atlanta Road in Cumming, will open for sales this spring.



CrossCreek by Toll Brothers will include 53 new two-story single-family homes with five floor plans ranging from 3,333 to 3,812+ square feet. The exquisite estate-sized home designs will feature sunny two-story great rooms, flexible floor plans, and indoor/outdoor living options. Homes will be priced from $1 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Our upcoming community, CrossCreek, is a tranquil retreat nestled along a peaceful creek, offering expansive floor plans and a highly desirable and convenient location,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “The community will be served by the Forsyth County Schools, including the esteemed South Forsyth High School.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Halcyon, Avalon, and The Collection at Forsyth. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Forsyth County School District. The community is easily accessible from major highways including Routes 9, 20, 141, and 400/19, offering homeowners convenient access to Suwanee, Alpharetta, Duluth, Roswell, Milton, John’s Creek, and Downtown Atlanta.

For more information on CrossCreek and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b46dc22d-2a1a-43e9-a06c-9937bb613b1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a2d44e2-8c2c-4bef-8616-8e15ac28ec78

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)