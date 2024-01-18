In partnership with Mon Chateau, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown brand announces the launch of three new cookware lines featuring breakthrough technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown brand announced the launch of three new lines of cookware that will be available for sale this year in the United States and Canada. Flavor and fun will be the focus of all products across the assortments and all of them will be manufactured without potentially harmful chemical coatings (PFAS, PTFE, PFOA) that are prevalent across many of the products on the market today. The partnership was facilitated by Flavortown’s licensing representative IMG.

First to market will be his Laser Titanium line up of hard anodized cookware featuring a safe non-toxic cooking surface. This new, innovative, patent-pending technology is sure to disrupt the industry by inviting consumers to enjoy a healthier, non-stick cooking experience without the worries of potentially harmful chemicals. This cookware isn’t just beautiful, it’s more versatile and designed to last. The line is three times harder than stainless steel, making it safe to cook with metal utensils and is oven safe up to 700 degrees!

“It's not just about what you cook, it's also how you cook,“ said Fieri. “With my new chemical free Laser Titanium Flavortown cookware, you’ll be on the road to cookin' with flavor, style, and safety in mind. With this real deal cookware in your kitchen, you are on your way to Flavortown!"

Later this year Fieri will also launch a stainless-steel line featuring pioneering micro-pressure lids that will lock in flavor, as well as a fun, creative ceramic line with a pop of color. Manufacturing partner, Mon Chateau’s CEO, Ed Cooper said, “We are thrilled to partner with Guy Fieri and his Flavortown brand to help democratize flavor by providing consumers exciting new technologies to enhance their cooking experience.”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware will be available this spring at launch partners Amazon and Macy’s. The assortment will be offered in full 10-piece and 12-piece cookware sets, as well as individual items like skillets, sauté pans, stock pots, saucepans, griddles, woks, and Dutch ovens. Retail prices will range from $39.99 for individual pieces up to $349.99 for sets.

Guy Fieri is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri, a native of Columbus, Ohio, is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde Vineyard, Santo Tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich Cigars.

About Mon Chateau:

Mon Chateau is a global distributor of premium lifestyle products at affordable prices. Our vision is the relentless pursuit of innovation to enhance human interaction through experiences in the home and kitchen making every day living extraordinary. Mon Chateau is a privately held company with a seasoned, entrepreneurial team of creative innovators who bring world-class products to market in the textiles, small kitchen appliances, and cookware categories. Founded in 2001, our products are sold at major retailers, in store and on-line around the world. Brands include our own Mon Chateau Collections along with licensing partnerships with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, Tommy Bahama, Brookstone, Sur La Table, and Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world’s best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

