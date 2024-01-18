Pax8 Welcomes Apptega to the Pax8 Marketplace

The end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform is the first purpose-built for revenue-focused partners

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Apptega has joined the Pax8 Marketplace. Apptega’s new product, Apptega Edge, marks the introduction of the first cybersecurity compliance platform specifically designed for partners, seamlessly integrating framework-based assessments with security product marketplaces through an end-to-end compliance offering. Enabling providers to productize their existing services through the lens of framework-based compliance allows them to go to market with a fully formed, continuous solution that maximizes recurring revenue.

“We are excited to introduce Apptega Edge to our partners, offering them a powerful platform to expand their compliance-as-a-service capabilities," said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "This innovative solution not only enhances revenue potential for our partners but also aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our partners with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the evolving cybersecurity landscape."

According to eSecurity Planet, fewer than 10% of partners offer any type of compliance services, due in large part to the complexity, cost, and specialized knowledge they entail. Apptega Edge helps partners bridge those gaps while offering a springboard into a rapidly expanding $40 billion industry. The platform enables partners to provide lucrative compliance-as-a-service offerings, thereby increasing profit margins. Additionally, Apptega Edge seamlessly integrates with the Pax8 Marketplace, making it effortless for partners to upsell a wide array of products and services to the businesses they serve. It also empowers partners to transition one-off projects into enduring managed relationships, fostering long-term partnerships with their clients. Most notably, Apptega Edge sets partners apart from competitors by offering all-in-one cybersecurity compliance services, aligning perfectly with the growing demand from clients for comprehensive security solutions.

"Every day, MSPs of all sizes are being asked to deliver robust cybersecurity compliance programs, but most have struggled to pull together the expertise and solutions they need to meet this client demand," said Dave Colesante, Chief Executive Officer of Apptega. "Apptega Edge is the first platform built specifically for MSPs that equips them with everything they need to build world-class compliance offerings for their customers. The tailwinds for this have never been stronger."

Apptega Edge is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace in North America. To learn more about Pax8 and Apptega, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various cybersecurity categories, Apptega is the end-to-end GRC platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs for their clients simply, quickly, and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs, who are growing lucrative security practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit www.apptega.com.

Follow Apptega on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

Media Contacts:

Melissa Gallegos

Public Relations Director, Pax8

mgallegos@pax8.com

Robert Hilson

VP of Marketing, Apptega

Robert.hilson@apptega.com