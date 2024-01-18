Ukraine: 7 million bulbs now available for exchange under EU and Government programme

Currently, about 7 million LED light bulbs are available for exchange at post office outlets in Ukraine.

The All-Ukrainian light bulb exchange programme, implemented by the Government of Ukraine with the support of the EU, is in place from January 2023. Since then, more than 6.5 million Ukrainians have exchanged more than 33 million incandescent light bulbs for new LED ones at Ukrposhta offices. Ten million of them were replaced by pensioners just a month after the additional exchange was announced in December 2023.

The programme continues for both individuals and legal entities. Special conditions still apply to pensioners who have already benefited from the opportunity – they can now receive up to five additional LEDs by presenting a pensioner identity card, passport and tax ID.

Ukrainians who have not yet embraced the programme can also exchange up to 5 bulbs at Ukrposhta offices.

The EU Delegation to Ukraine advises those who still want to take part in the programme to visit the closest Ukrposhta office without delay, because the programme for replacing incandescent light bulbs with energy-saving LED ones is coming to an end.

The Delegation added that LEDs are available at almost all postal offices in major cities, towns, and villages, and urged Ukrainians not to worry about possible temporary lack of bulbs for exchange at this or that particular outlet.

Find out more

Press release