300 women in Ukraine acquire new professions with EU-funded project support

The first participants of the EU-funded ‘We Act II: Women Empowerment Action’ project have successfully completed vocational training in ten applied professions at employment support centres in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, and Mykolayiv regions of Ukraine.

A total of 300 women participated in a one-month training course and received starter kits with tools and materials to help them start their own business or find employment.

The project also encourages women from Poltava, Sumy, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions who need employment support and want to learn new skills in applied professions to register for the new round of activity. 

The ‘WE ACT2: Women Empowerment Action’ project is implemented by the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine (UNFPA), with financial support from the European Union, in partnership with the NGO ‘Innovative Social Solutions’.

