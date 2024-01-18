Submit Release
Ukraine: Grants up to €10,000 for projects in the field of green energy

The Ukrainian NGOs ‘Ekoclub’ and ‘Ekodia’, with the financial support of the EU, have launched a grant competition for projects that promote the use of renewable energy. 

You will have up to €10,000, mentor support, and nine months to implement your idea in Ukraine.

The call is open for local self-government bodies, non-profit public organisations, and officially registered consortia of organisations.

The deadline is 15 May, 2024. Applications are being processed on a rolling basis but if the budget is exhausted, the competition will be closed earlier.

The results of the competition will be published on the Ecoclub website by the 7th of each month.

