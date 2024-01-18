Georgia on the shortlist for 2024 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture

Tbilisi Urban Forest (Narikala Ridge Forest), Georgia, became one of 40 works, shortlisted from 362 nominations from 20 different countries by the Contemporary Architecture/Mies van der Rohe Awards (EUmies Awards) jury.

The awards are given every second year to works completed within the previous two years by architects from Creative Europe participating countries. They recognise and commend excellence and innovation in the field of architecture.

The Narikala Botanical Garden is located in the very centre of the capital. It was created in the mid-20th century by Soviet biologists who planted pine monocultures to reduce erosion and cool the city. The ageing plantations suffered significant die-off from pests and fungi, posing a fire hazard and public safety risk.

In 2020, the city of Tbilisi initiated a project to repopulate the Tbilisi Urban Forest with a biodiverse palette of endemic and climate-adapted species. A new approach to afforestation that combines ecology, technology and aesthetics was created and tested in Narikala.

This February, the EUmies jury will announce the finalists. Then, the jury members will visit these works and take their final decision.

In April, the Architecture and Emerging Winners will be announced, and the awards ceremony will take place in May at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona. The Architecture Prize winner and the Emerging Architecture Prize Winner will receive a trophy and respectively €60 000 and €30 000.

