HHS Small Ambulatory Program Awards $55 Million to 15 Tribes and Tribal Organizations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Indian Health Service (IHS), awards$55 million in funding to 15 tribes and tribal organizations as part of the competitive Small Ambulatory Program to invest in the construction, expansion, or modernization of small ambulatory health care facilities.

“Tribal partners need access to culturally appropriate, quality health care, including preventative services for chronic diseases. To help meet that need, HHS is investing in the construction, expansion, and modernization of small ambulatory health care facilities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "For nearly a quarter-century, HHS has been partnering with tribes and tribal organizations to ensure all communities have access to the care they need and deserve. Our ongoing support for the Small Ambulatory Program ensures this vital work keeps making a difference.

“The IHS Small Ambulatory Program continues to support our tribal partners by expanding access to culturally appropriate, quality health care through a critical part of the Indian health system,” said IHS Director Roselyn Tso. “Since the program began in 2001, more than 79 projects have been funded, totaling more than $178 million.”

The IHS Small Ambulatory Program is expanding access to various outpatient services for patients, including offering new services, building on existing services, and upgrading outdated facilities. Ninety five percent of tribally operated health care facilities provide primarily ambulatory services. These services include preventative services for chronic diseases such as diabetes. Ambulatory care settings operated by tribes and tribal organizations also provide increased access to culturally appropriate, quality health care.

The following tribes and tribal organizations received Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 funding:

Grant recipient Location Amount Type of Project Chugachmiut Nanwalek, AK $3,501,134 Modernization of an existing facility Norton Sound Health Corporation Stebbins, AK $3,501,134 Construction of a replacement facility Susanville Indian Rancheria Susanville, CA $3,550,000 Construction of a replacement facility Three Affiliated Tribes Mandaree, ND $3,525,000 Construction of a new satellite facility Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Lab) Macy, NE $777,000 Modernization of an existing facility Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Dental) Macy, NE $3,515,000 Modernization of an existing facility Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Radiology) Macy, NE $656,000 Modernization of an existing facility Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (New Clinic) Macy, NE $1,650,000 Modernization of an existing facility Pueblo of Isleta Isleta Pueblo, NM $3,650,000 Modernization of an existing facility Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe Fallon, NV $3,720,000 Construction of a replacement facility Seneca Nation of Indians Salamanca, NY $3,505,000 Expansion of an existing facility Wichita and Affiliated Tribes Anadarko, OK $3,525,000 Construction of a new satellite facility Osage Nation – Primary Care Pawhuska, OK $3,525,000 Expansion of an existing facility Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma Perkins, OK $3,525,000 Construction of a replacement facility Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Salem, OR $2,000,000 Modernization of an existing facility Utah Navajo Health System Navajo Mountain, UT $3,850,000 Construction of a new satellite facility Sokaogon Chippewa Community Crandon, WI $3,500,000 Expansion of an existing facility Northern Arapaho Arapahoe, WY $3,550,000 Construction of a new satellite facility

The IHS Office of Environmental Health and Engineering supports IHS and tribal communities by providing functional, well maintained health care facilities and staff housing, technical, and financial assistance to tribes on safe water and wastewater systems, and a broad range of environmental health and injury prevention activities throughout Indian Country.

The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.8 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states.