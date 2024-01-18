Submit Release
HHS Small Ambulatory Program Awards $55 Million to 15 Tribes and Tribal Organizations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Indian Health Service (IHS), awards$55 million in funding to 15 tribes and tribal organizations as part of the competitive Small Ambulatory Program to invest in the construction, expansion, or modernization of small ambulatory health care facilities.

“Tribal partners need access to culturally appropriate, quality health care, including preventative services for chronic diseases. To help meet that need, HHS is investing in the construction, expansion, and modernization of small ambulatory health care facilities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "For nearly a quarter-century, HHS has been partnering with tribes and tribal organizations to ensure all communities have access to the care they need and deserve. Our ongoing support for the Small Ambulatory Program ensures this vital work keeps making a difference.

“The IHS Small Ambulatory Program continues to support our tribal partners by expanding access to culturally appropriate, quality health care through a critical part of the Indian health system,” said IHS Director Roselyn Tso. “Since the program began in 2001, more than 79 projects have been funded, totaling more than $178 million.”

The IHS Small Ambulatory Program is expanding access to various outpatient services for patients, including offering new services, building on existing services, and upgrading outdated facilities. Ninety five percent of tribally operated health care facilities provide primarily ambulatory services. These services include preventative services for chronic diseases such as diabetes. Ambulatory care settings operated by tribes and tribal organizations also provide increased access to culturally appropriate, quality health care.

The following tribes and tribal organizations received Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 funding:

Grant recipient Location Amount Type of Project

Chugachmiut

Nanwalek, AK

$3,501,134

Modernization of an existing facility

Norton Sound Health Corporation

Stebbins, AK

$3,501,134

Construction of a replacement facility

Susanville Indian Rancheria

Susanville, CA

$3,550,000

Construction of a replacement facility

Three Affiliated Tribes

Mandaree, ND

$3,525,000

Construction of a new satellite facility

Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Lab)

Macy, NE

$777,000

Modernization of an existing facility

Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Dental)

Macy, NE

$3,515,000

Modernization of an existing facility

Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Radiology)

Macy, NE

$656,000

Modernization of an existing facility

Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (New Clinic)

Macy, NE

$1,650,000

Modernization of an existing facility

Pueblo of Isleta

Isleta Pueblo, NM

$3,650,000

Modernization of an existing facility

Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe

Fallon, NV

$3,720,000

Construction of a replacement facility

Seneca Nation of Indians

Salamanca, NY

$3,505,000

Expansion of an existing facility

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes

Anadarko, OK

$3,525,000

Construction of a new satellite facility

Osage Nation – Primary Care

Pawhuska, OK

$3,525,000

Expansion of an existing facility

Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma

Perkins, OK

$3,525,000

Construction of a replacement facility

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Salem, OR

$2,000,000

Modernization of an existing facility

Utah Navajo Health System

Navajo Mountain, UT

$3,850,000

Construction of a new satellite facility

Sokaogon Chippewa Community

Crandon, WI

$3,500,000

Expansion of an existing facility

Northern Arapaho

Arapahoe, WY

$3,550,000

Construction of a new satellite facility

The IHS Office of Environmental Health and Engineering supports IHS and tribal communities by providing functional, well maintained health care facilities and staff housing, technical, and financial assistance to tribes on safe water and wastewater systems, and a broad range of environmental health and injury prevention activities throughout Indian Country.

The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.8 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states. Follow the agency via social media on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

