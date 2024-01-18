A comprehensive review of the effects of salinity, dissolved organic carbon, pH, and temperature on copper biotoxicity: implications for setting the copper marine water quality criteria

Highlights

Salinity, DOC, pH and temperature will significantly influence copper toxicity.

DOC is the most studied factor in the establishment of Cu WQCs in seawater.

Cu WQC values were primarily determined using BLM, WER, QSAR and regression models.

Salinity, DOC and temperature should be considered in determining the Cu marine WQCs.

Abstract

In recent years, there has been a growing concern about the ecological hazards associated with copper, which has sparked increased interest in copper water quality criteria (WQC). The crucial factors affecting the bioavailability of copper in seawater are now acknowledged to be salinity, dissolved organic carbon (DOC), pH, and temperature. Research on the influence of these four water quality parameters on copper toxicity is rapidly expanding. However, a comprehensive and clear understanding of the relevant mechanisms is currently lacking, hindering the development of a consistent international method to establish the seawater WQC value for copper. As a response to this knowledge gap, this study presents a comprehensive summary with two key focuses: (1) It meticulously analyzes the effects of salinity, DOC, pH, and temperature on copper toxicity to marine organisms. It takes into account the adaptability of different species to salinity, pH and temperature. (2) Additionally, the study delves into the impact of these four water parameters on the acute toxicity values of copper on marine organisms while also reviewing the methods used in establishing the marine WQC value of copper. The study proposed a two-step process: initially zoning based on the difference of salinity and DOC, followed by the establishment of Cu WQC values for different zones during various seasons, considering the impacts of water quality parameters on copper toxicity. By providing fundamental scientific insights, this research not only enhances our understanding and predictive capabilities concerning water quality parameter-dependent Cu toxicity in marine organisms but also contributes to the development of copper seawater WQC values. Ultimately, this valuable information facilitates more informed decision-making in marine water quality management efforts.

Cui L., Li X., Luo Y., Gao X., Wang Y., Lv X., Zhang H. & Lei K., 2024. A comprehensive review of the effects of salinity, dissolved organic carbon, pH, and temperature on copper biotoxicity: implications for setting the copper marine water quality criteria. Science of the Total Environment 912: 169587. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.169587. Article.

