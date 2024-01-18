【Happy Chinese New Year】MGTO rolls out spectacular floats, fireworks and Golden Dragon to welcome the Year of the Dragon

MACAU, January 18 - 【MGTO】MGTO’s promotional video for Chinese New Year festivities 2024

During Chinese New Year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present a series of festivities including the “2024 Chinese New Year Activities”, “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” and “Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays” for residents and visitors to enjoy a jolly festive holiday teeming with fascinating “tourism +” in Macao, in turn propelling the tourism and economic growth. The three events are together listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year, set to manifest the breadth of destination appeal in “tourism + events”.

Three sessions of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays

Each lasting for 15 minutes, three sessions of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays will dazzle the skyline above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower under the themes of “Dragon”, “Renri” and “Lantern Festival” celebrations respectively this year. The three sessions are scheduled at 9:45 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (12 February), at 9 p.m. on the 7th day of Chinese New Year (16 February, “Renri”) and on Lantern Festival (24 February) to convey best wishes. Residents and visitors can enjoy the lively and romantic fireworks nights at any of the five vantage points as follows: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), the waterfront at Macao Science Center and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa.

Float parade will unfold on 3rd day of Chinese New Year

and enliven northern district on 8th day of Chinese New Year

The mega Chinese New Year festivity “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd and 8th days of Chinese New Year (12 and 17 February) respectively. The fascinating highlights include warm-up and opening performances, float parade, cultural and artistic performances, float exhibition, online game and so forth. A grand opening ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. at Sai Van Lake Square on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year. Following the float parade, the first session of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays will spark greater festive joy and synergy of events, enlivening the night economy.

Splendid floats for check-in

The floats will be on display at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 13 — 16 February and at Tap Seac Square from 18 – 25 February. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats and take pictures for check-in on social media.

Golden Dragon Parade animates communities on 1st day of Chinese New Year

Besides the float parade and fireworks displays, 2024 Chinese New Year Activities will enliven the city with the Golden Dragon Parade and performances at designated locations in communities on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year (10 and 11 February). The dragon and lion dance teams, the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Dragon, Entourage Boy and Girl and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will join the performance troupes to bestow festive wishes and distinctive performances in different local districts, boosting the influx of visitors and community economy.

Play interactive game on social network to win prizes

MGTO will present interactive games themed as “New Year’s Beast Blasting” and “Spring Festival couplets” on its WeChat mini-program – MGTO’s Interactive Zone. Between 1 and 17 February, players can follow instructions to complete missions in the games for a chance to win attractive prizes and enter lucky draws.

Collect event feedback widely

The Office will solicit opinions from residents and visitors by questionnaire through different channels. The QR codes for the electronic questionnaire will be posted at the event venues on the days of the Parade, float exhibition and fireworks displays; the online questionnaire is also available on the Parade’s promotional website and online game page, while visitors’ opinions will be collected at ports of entry, to learn more about residents’ and visitors’ feedback about the event and its impact, such that enhancements can be made to the event’s elements, promotional campaign, content and format in the future.

Please visit MGTO’s website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) for more information about the float parade and other Chinese New Year festivities.

Widen visitor markets with Chinese New Year festivities

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events will unfold in Macao. Besides the three events listed as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, Light up Macao 2023, unveiled by MGTO last December, will continue through the Spring Festival until 25 February. Moreover, different governmental entities, enterprises and community organizations will roll out a variety of activities during the Spring Festival, altogether creating a vibrant scene of “tourism +” that appeals to visitors from various parts of the world.

MGTO will forge ahead with various online-offline marketing initiatives targeting different visitor markets worldwide, to spur increases in visitors’ length of stay and spending for greater tourism and economic revival.