World Parkinson Coalition® Launches Research Spotlight Series 2024
Bridging the divide between Parkinson scientists and the Parkinson community
The Research Spotlight series helps bridge the divide between researchers and people with Parkinson, two groups that very rarely meet each other, by allowing them to interact and discuss research.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) is launching its WPC Research Spotlight 2024 series. This Research Spotlight series, the third hosted by the WPC, will include six interviews with leading Parkinson researchers, inviting them to further explain their research as it was first described on the WPC Blog.
— Elizabeth Pollard
The WPC hosts the most unique international scientific conference in the Parkinson’s space. Every three years at the World Parkinson Congress, the WPC brings together basic scientists, neurologists, clinical researchers, general physicians, nurses, rehab specialists, clinicians, as well as people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners to learn about Parkinson’s, build collaborations, and expand our understanding of a disease that impacts more than 10 million people worldwide, one million of whom live in the USA.
“The World Parkinson Coalition’s mandate is to bring the entire Parkinson’s community together, which it does by offering opportunities for the PD community to cross pollinate in person, like at the World Parkinson Congresses, and online, such as in the Research Spotlight series,” said Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director. “At the core of what the WPC offers is the chance for the community to interdigitate and connect in unique ways to further our collective understanding of Parkinson’s. The Research Spotlight series helps bridge the divide between researchers and people with Parkinson, two groups that very rarely meet each other, by allowing them to interact and discuss research.”
Presenters in the series have, or will have, a written summary of their work posted on the WPC Blog. Their posts offered an exciting glimpse into their current research, with the interview allowing them to further explain their work, why they are investigating this area of Parkinson science, and why it matters for people living with Parkinson’s.
Series to be hosted by WPC President, Professor Roger Barker, BA, MBBS, PhD, MRCP, FMedSci who is also Professor of Clinical Neuroscience and Honorary Consultant in Neurology at the University of Cambridge and at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge UK.
Research Spotlight agenda will bring researchers from UK, Canada, USA, and France.
Research Spotlight #1: The rise of 5-HT: how serotonin could change PD therapy
Date: Tuesday, Feb 13 @ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT
Researcher: Adrian Newman-Tancredi, PhD, DSc, Neurolixis, France
Research Spotlight #2: Does α-synuclein contribute to cognitive and psychiatric symptoms of Parkinson’s?
Date: Tuesday, April 23 @ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT
Researcher: Laura Volpicelli-Daley, PhD, University of Alabama, USA
Research Spotlight #3: Pre-clinical models of levodopa-induced dyskinesia
Date: Wednesday, June 5 @ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT
Researcher: Philippe Huot, MD, PhD, FRCPC, DABPN, McGill University and The Neuro, Canada
Research Spotlight #4: What is the key pathology to Parkinson’s?
Date: Tuesday, Sept 3 @ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT
Researcher: Jeff Kordower, PhD, Arizona State University, USA
Research Spotlight #5: Update on prodromal Parkinson’s
Date: Tuesday, October 8 @ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT
Researcher: Michele Hu, PhD, MBBS, FRCP, Cambridge University, UK
Research Spotlight #6: Inflammation in Parkinson’s
Date: Tuesday, December 3 @ 11AM ET. 4PM GMT
Researcher: Malú Gámez Tansey, PhD, University of Florida, USA
Series made possible with support from: Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America
About the World Parkinson Coalition®
The World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial scientific World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, all while influencing future research and care options.
About Parkinson’s Disease
Affecting one million Americans and 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.
