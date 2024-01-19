Revolutionizing the Polybutadiene (BR) Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Industry Dynamics

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The polybutadiene (BR) market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $21.44 billion in 2023 to $23.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to tire manufacturing, rubber goods production, adhesives and sealants, impact modifier. The polybutadiene (BR) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $33.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

Increased Utilization Of Polybutadiene In High-Performance Tire Production Drives Polybutadiene Market Growth:

A significant catalyst for the growth of the polybutadiene (BR) market is the increased usage of polybutadiene in high-end tire manufacturing, constituting nearly 70% of the global production. Beyond its application in tire manufacturing, companies like UBE Industries deploy polybutadiene in the production of tires, enhancing physical properties such as rebound, tensile strength, heat buildup, and grades with excellent processability.

Rising Demand From The Automotive Industry Fueling Polybutadiene (BR) Market Growth:

The automotive industry's increasing demand propels the growth of the polybutadiene (BR) market. Polybutadiene's unique versatility, durability, and resilience make it a vital material in various automotive applications, including tires, seals, gaskets, vibration dampers, and suspension bushings. The global production of motor vehicles and unit sales in the automobile sector's key regions, as reported by authoritative sources, substantiates the thriving demand within the automotive industry.

Neodymium Polybutadiene (ND-PBR) Rubber Production Revolutionizes The Polybutadiene Rubber Market:

An emerging trend in the polybutadiene rubber market is the production of Neodymium Polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber. With high elasticity and resistance to dynamic stress at extreme temperatures, ND-PBR finds applications in tire manufacturing, conveyor belts, golf balls, footwear, and more. Companies like Lanxess are actively contributing to the production of ND-PBR, adding a new dimension to the polybutadiene rubber market.

Major Players Expand Polybutadiene (BR) Production Plants To Meet Surging Demand:

In response to the escalating demand for polybutadiene, major companies are strategically expanding production plants to ensure a stable supply. For instance, Arlanxeo LLC recently inaugurated a substantial polybutadiene rubber plant in Brazil, exemplifying the industry's commitment to meeting regional demands. This expansion not only addresses the growing demand for Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR) in Latin America but also contributes to job creation and economic growth.

Region Information:

As of 2023, Asia-Pacific stands as the largest region in the polybutadiene (BR) market, with Western Europe following closely as the second-largest region. These regions play pivotal roles in shaping market dynamics, fostering innovation, and driving growth.

Segments:

The polybutadiene (BR) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Solid Polybutadiene, Liquid Polybutadiene

2) By Sales: Online, Offline

3) By Industry Vertical: Tire, Automotive, Chemical, Industry Rubber Manufacturing: Other Industry Verticals

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polybutadiene (BR) market size, polybutadiene (BR) market drivers and trends, polybutadiene (BR) market major players, competitors' revenues, polybutadiene (BR) market positioning, and polybutadiene (BR) market growth across geographies. The polybutadiene (BR) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

