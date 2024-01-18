Nevada Canyon Announces Appointment of New Directors

Reno, Nevada, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTC Markets: NGLD) (the “Company” or “Nevada Canyon”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Schaff, B.Sc. and Mr. Smith Miller, B.A. as new independent directors to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Schaff has worked for over 30 years in the exploration industry for both junior and senior mining companies. John has actively participated in numerous discoveries including Kennecott’s Gemfield, Midway, Castle Au deposits in Nevada, the Whistler Cu-Au deposit in Alaska; Rio Tinto’s Eagle Cu-Ni deposit in Michigan, the Tamarack Cu-Ni deposit in Minnesota, the Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and Noranda’s Lynne VMS deposit in Wisconsin. Mr. Schaff’s experience also includes serving as Exploration Manager with Coeur Explorations Inc, where he was an integral part in the discovery of the +500k ounce C-Horst Au deposit located in the highly active Bare Mountain Mining District near Beatty, Nevada. In 1987 John received his Bachelor of Science (Geology) from Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Mr. Miller is the CEO and founding member of Strategic Tax Solutions (“STS”) with offices in Boise, Idaho and Loomis, California. He has more than 20 years of experience working with various size companies providing research & development (“R&D”) tax credit services. STS has successfully completed R&D tax credits for hundreds of projects, across multiple industries including but not limited to: architecture, engineering, manufacturing, design build contractors, aerospace/DOD, and Software. Prior to starting STS, Mr. Miller spent numerous years with two regional accounting firms building some of the industry’s best tax credit and incentive programs. During his career, Smith has developed a reputation for his expertise and strategic approach as a leader in federal and state research and development tax credits and incentives. In 1987, Mr. Miller received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.), from California State University, Sacramento, CA and his B.S. General Business from Regents College, Albany N.Y.

Additionally, the Board has established the following three independent committees: the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. The Audit Committee is comprised of Smith Miller (Chair), Robert List and John Schaff, the Compensation Committee is comprised of John Schaff (Chair), Robert List and Smith Miller and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee is comprised of Robert List (Chair), John Schaff and Smith Miller.

With the appointment of these additional Directors, the Board is now comprised of five (5) directors, of which three (3) are considered independent.

“We’re excited to expand our board of directors with these new members who bring both a wealth of experience in Nevada and contacts to the Company,” said Jeffrey Cocks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. “John and Smith are both highly respected and well known in Nevada and Idaho respectively. I look forward to working with them in building the Company and reaching our strategic goals.”

Alan Day, President and CEO of the Company stated: "We are pleased to have such qualified professionals join our Board at this critical stage of development of the Company. John and Smith expand the relevant industry experience of the Board, as we build out our business and grow the Company. I look forward to working with John and Smith as we execute our growth strategy."

About Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. is a US-based natural resource company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The Company has a large, strategic land position and royalties in multiple projects, within some of Nevada’s highest-grade historical mining districts offering year around access and good infrastructure in proven and active mining districts. The Company has a three-fold business model; i) mineral royalty creation and acquisition; ii) precious-metals and exploration streaming; and iii) exploration Project accelerator.

