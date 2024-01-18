Press Releases

01/18/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of Jobs.CT.Gov

Connecticut Launches New One-Stop-Shop Portal for Jobseekers

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of Connecticut’s new jobs portal, jobs.ct.gov. The portal is aimed at assisting Connecticut residents and those seeking to move to the state in the process of finding a job. It represents the latest development in the Lamont administration’s ongoing journey toward an all-digital state government.

“The new jobs portal is the next step in our administration’s effort to make information more accessible and available for Connecticut residents and businesses,” Governor Lamont said. “Through jobs.ct.gov, jobseekers can access search tools, tips, and resources to help land a job, as well as training and certification opportunities. The jobs portal is also a tool that will help bring qualified candidates to employers’ job openings. It is another step in the right direction in the state’s digital journey, benefitting both residents and businesses.”

Jobs.ct.gov joins health.ct.gov and business.ct.gov as the next service category to be developed in the new digital, one-stop government ecosystem. Some of the resources available through the jobs portal include:

Powerful job search tools;

Job search tips and personal help;

Free and low-cost training, certificate, and classroom programs; and

Resources to help employers hire, train, and retain employees.

All of the resources are Connecticut-specific and focus on connecting jobseekers with the variety of employment and workforce development opportunities offered in the state.

“Over the past few years, Connecticut has made dramatic progress on its digital journey,” Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Commissioner Michelle Gilman said. “Jobs.ct.gov is another example of cross-agency collaboration that will lead to a better experience for the resident. We recognize the need to meet residents where they are, making information more easily accessible while working to break down agency barriers. The jobs portal is an exciting development, giving jobseekers another tool to help connect them to opportunities, and we expect more initiatives like this in coming months and years.”

“Connecticut provides many services to support people on their journey to raise their level of employment, however those services were historically spread out across agencies and websites,” Connecticut Chief Information Officer and DAS Deputy Commissioner Mark Raymond said. “Jobs.ct.gov simplifies how people can find these critical resources.”

“This is an important addition to the job seeker’s toolbox,” Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said. “Under Governor Lamont’s leadership, the statewide economy continues to be strong, steady, and add jobs. Yet, employers in some industries still face workforce shortages and jobs.ct.gov will be a valuable resource to them. This portal will help recruiters of all types find and train their workforce, get people into jobs, and keep Connecticut companies growing.”

“Jobseekers need information and tools that will enable them to search and apply for jobs quickly and easily and access training and resources that will support them in attaining a good job,” Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer Kelli Vallieres said. “Jobs.ct.gov provides jobseekers with these tools in one centralized location. Importantly, the new portal also provides employers with information to reach greater numbers of skilled jobseekers from diverse backgrounds, which is critical to a more robust and equitable Connecticut economy.”

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) is applauding the portal’s launch, saying it reflects broader calls from employers and residents for solutions that streamline and improve access to state services and resources.

“An easier front door for jobseekers is exactly what is needed to better connect supply and demand, especially for this who are disconnected from the labor force, unemployed, or underemployed,” CBIA President and CEO Chris DiPentima said. “We have the jobs, what we need are the people to fill those jobs and jobs.ct.gov will help connect the two.”