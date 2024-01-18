WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES JOHN PETERSON AS NEW CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER AND FRANK COSTA AS NEW NATIONAL GROWTH LEADER

Iselin, NJ, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that industry leader John Peterson has joined World as its new chief growth officer. In this role, Peterson is dedicated to driving new business, client cross sell initiatives, and oversees the Retail sales infrastructure. He is responsible for driving revenue growth by ensuring all clients and prospective clients have visibility to the vast resources available from the World organization.

Frank Costa, World’s current chief growth officer, will move to the newly created national growth leader role where he will be dedicated to supporting World’s advisors with driving revenue goals across all facets of the business.

“We are delighted to have John join World and oversee our organic growth initiatives and to have Frank support John and the broader sales team as our new national growth leader role,” said Rich Eknoian, chief executive officer of World. “Having this level of expertise in both roles will lead to an improved experience for our clients and partners, which of course is our main goal.”

“John brings a tremendous amount of experience to World, and I am thrilled to have him on the team,” said Tom Fitzgerald, president of World Retail. “John and Frank collaborating across our ever-expanding retail business ensures our advisors will be well positioned to deliver the best possible experience and solutions to our clients.”

“This is truly an exciting opportunity at this point in my career,” said John Peterson, chief growth officer of World’s retail business. “World’s growth over these past several years has been impressive and I am honored to join the firm and continue leading our organic growth strategy.”

Peterson comes to World with more than 30 years of leadership experience at broking giant Aon Risk Services where he served in a host of leadership and growth roles, most notably co-leading U.S. retail sales where he led a team responsible for producing hundreds of millions in new business annually. Beyond sales, Peterson led Aon Financial Services Group, Aon Risk Solutions of Illinois as well as helped form Aon’s strategy for cyber risk management and insurance solutions. He has a proven track record in building highly successful teams in many disciplines.

Peterson holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, as well as a B.S. in Journalism and a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University.

Peterson will be based in Chicago and assumed his new role at World January 10, 2024.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com .