inGroup Celebrates Record-Breaking 2023, 8th Anniversary On Historic “Elevate Cruise”

Nearly 700 Club Members are celebrating together aboard MSC’s Virtuosa

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 104,653 passengers cruised through inCruises in 2023 and saved over $31 million. This is a new annual record for the world’s fastest-growing travel membership club.



"Record numbers of passengers cruising and booking and continued growth amongst Partners and Members helped increase revenue by 38% in 2023. We are very encouraged by our momentum and confident everything is in place to break more records this year,” says Frank Codina, inGroup’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

2023’s milestones and other achievements are showcased as the company celebrates its 8th Anniversary aboard MSC Virtuosa.

“January 16th, 2024, marks our 8th Anniversary, and we are appropriately celebrating while cruising the Persian Gulf with nearly 700 Club Members from 45 different countries,” says Michael Hutchison, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

In addition to growing revenues, inGroup earned multiple prestigious honors in 2023, including 3 Magellan awards, and was recognized as MSC Cruises' #1 Agency in emerging markets.

“We expect inGroup’s recent award will be the first of many,” says Angelo Capurro, Executive Director of MSC Cruises. “We are honored to host their anniversary celebration aboard MSC Virtuosa. We admire the new energy and passion they bring to cruising, and we have proudly Partnered with this innovative company from the very beginning as they have effectively introduced the cruising concept in different new markets all over the globe. ”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06805c0e-8c2f-418f-b5ef-957cf56adec3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91ffbdf2-ccc1-4caa-8ba6-55bbb1a6b004

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e585613-7d08-4b65-9ba7-075757f8a0db

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@incruises.com