Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Teysuno, tegafur,gimeracil,oteracil, Date of authorisation: 14/03/2011, Revision: 21, Status: Authorised

Teysuno should only be prescribed by a doctor who is experienced in the use of cancer medicines.

Before starting treatment, it is recommended that patients are tested to check whether they have a working dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD) enzyme.

Teysuno is available as capsules containing 15 mg tegafur with 4.35 mg gimeracil and 11.8 mg oteracil, and as capsules containing 20 mg tegafur with 5.8 mg gimeracil and 15.8 mg oteracil. The recommended initial dose depends on the patient’s height and weight. Teysuno capsules should be taken at least one hour before or after a meal.

For the treatment of advanced gastric cancer, Teysuno is used in a four-week cycle starting on the day of cisplatin administration. The capsules are given twice daily for 21 days followed by a 7-day gap before the next course. Cisplatin treatment stops after six cycles, but Teysuno treatment is continued unless the disease gets worse or the side effects are unacceptable.

For the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, Teysuno is used in a three-week cycle, with capsules given twice daily for 14 days, followed by a 7-day gap before starting the next cycle. Bevacizumab can be given on day 1 of each cycle. If Teysuno is given in combination with oxaliplatin and irinotecan, a lower dose is recommended.

Doses need to be adjusted for patients with kidney disease and for patients who develop certain side effects. For patients with partial DPD deficiency, a lower starting dose may be considered.

For more information about using Teysuno, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.