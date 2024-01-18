Water Mission Awarded $1 Million Grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Funding Safe Water Programming in Uganda and Tanzania

More than 53,000 People to Benefit in the Eastern Region in Uganda, and the Dodoma Region in Tanzania

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission is partnering with The Coca-Cola Foundation on a safe water program grant that will benefit more than 53,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania. The $1 million grant will fund continued safe water and sanitation infrastructure projects in the eastern region in Uganda and the Dodoma region in Tanzania over the next two years.



“The Coca-Cola Foundation is committed to bringing safe water to water stressed communities around the world,” said Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “Safe water access transforms communities and we are excited to see the completion of the project work in the Luuka and Buyende Districts in Uganda, and Bahi and Chamwino Districts in Tanzania.”

A lack of safe water impacts every facet of life in these districts. Children miss school due to deadly water-related illnesses. Parents struggle to provide for their families when so many hours are spent collecting water. Safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions change lives, building health and creating opportunities that can help break the cycle of poverty. Water Mission has permanent offices in both Uganda and Tanzania where local staff provide sustainable safe water solutions for people in communities, refugee camps, and disaster areas.

“The Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant allows us to accelerate our safe water project work,” said George Greene IV, PE, CEO and President of Water Mission. “This gift will provide maximum impact through our safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for the people of Uganda and Tanzania. We are thankful for The Coca-Cola Foundation’s trust.”

Water Mission has served more than 1.9 million people with safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in the last year and more than 8 million since its founding. The organization recently earned its 17th consecutive Charity Navigator Four-Star Rating, placing it among an elite group of charities annually evaluated by America’s largest and most utilized independent charity evaluator. To learn more about Water Mission’s Four-Star Charity Navigator rating, click here.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in 60 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God’s love. Water Mission’s global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization has more than 400 staff members based in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 17 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

About The Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation’s mission is to make a difference in communities around the world where The Coca-Cola Company operates and where our employees live and work. We support transformative ideas and institutions that address complex global challenges and that leave a measurable and lasting impact. Our giving is focused on sustainable access to safe water, climate resilience and disaster risk preparedness and response, circular economy, economic empowerment, and causes impacting our hometown community. Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded grants of over $1.5 billion in service of its mandate to strengthen communities across the world.

PRESS RELEASE

Water Mission Contact: Gregg Dinino

Public Relations Director

Water Mission

M. +1.843.805.2097

gdinino@watermission.org