Straits Research Forecasts a Robust CAGR of 14.4% for Global Nanopore Technologies Market, Predicting a USD 597 Million Valuation by 2030

Advancing nanopore technology research targets single-molecule detection using biological and solid-state sensors. Increased research is vital for market growth, ensuring label-free sensitivity, rapid sequencing, and cost-effectiveness. Nanopore tech, fast & cheap DNA sequencing for just $100, opens doors for single-molecule bio research. This booming market promises big profits in the years ahead.

New York, United States, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanopore sequencing is a third-generation technology used to sequence biopolymers, including polynucleotides in the form of DNA, RNA, and other components. Nanopore sequencing is a method for analyzing single-molecule DNA or RNA without requiring PCR amplification or chemical labeling of the sample. In addition, this sequencing has the potential to offer substantially lower genotyping costs, more mobility for testing, rapid sample processing, and real-time results display. The market is expected to proliferate during the projected period due to a rise in nanopore-based viral research and development. The demand for DNA sequencing for various research applications will propel the nanopore technologies market during the projected period.

Rise in Use of Epigenetics for the Development of New Treatment Methods Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global nanopore technologies market size was valued at USD 203.16 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 597 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.41% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” The study of heritable phenotypic changes that do not entail modification of the nucleotide sequence is epigenetics. Epigenetics plays a crucial role in gene expression and has been linked to numerous disorders, such as cancer. Nanopore sequencing eliminates the need for a poly chain reaction, allowing DNA and RNA modifications to be maintained and sequenced immediately without extra library preparation processes.

Researchers have found DNA and RNA base modifications at nucleotide precision using nanopore sequencing, including 5mC, 5hmC, 6mA, and BrdU in DNA and m6A in RNA. Training base-calling algorithms can detect additional natural or synthetic epigenetic modifications. Nevertheless, compared to whole-genome bisulfite sequencing, the conventional method of 5mC detection, nanopore technologies call a greater number of CpG positions in the genome, require fewer sequencing data, and demonstrate greater genomic coverage with significantly fewer GC (guanine and cytosine) bases. This reduced analytical runtime, and thus, the application of epigenetics would contribute to market growth over the next few years.

Increasing Use of Nanopore Technologies for Fourth-Generation DNA Sequencing Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As the fourth generation of DNA sequencing technology, nanopore-based sequencers can sequence the entire human genome rapidly and accurately for less than USD 1000 and maybe even less than USD 100. This technology's single-molecule approaches permit more significant research into the interaction between DNA and protein, as well as protein and protein. Single-molecule molecular biology investigations are facilitated by nanopore analysis. The nanopore technique is one of the choices for the fourth generation of inexpensive and speedy DNA sequencing technology. Consequently, it is projected that the expansion of the global market throughout the forecast period will be facilitated by the variables mentioned above.

Regional Analysis

North America's nanopore technologies industry revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The presence of major important companies in North America, such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies and ONTERA, Inc., is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the nanopore technology market. In addition, an increase in demand for nanopore technology, an increase in the incidence of viral diseases such as the Ebola virus and Covid-19, and the presence of advanced healthcare facilities staffed by trained medical professionals contribute significantly to the expansion of the North American market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, North America has experienced viral infections. For example, the Jamestown Canyon, Powassan, chikungunya, and Zika viruses can cause human sickness in the region. In addition, the market expansion is primarily attributable to increased demand for improved healthcare services, rising healthcare expenditures, and technological advances in nanopore technology.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period. The expansion of the European market can be ascribed to the easy availability of modalities, the surge in investments in R&D of nanopore technologies, the increase in the incidence of viral infections, and the increase in demand for new emerging technologies in the region. Europe's budgets bear a significant social burden because of a rise in the usage of healthcare services, hospitalizations, and drug prices. As a result, hospitals in Europe invest more in products and technologies as the prevalence of diseases caused by viruses increases, necessitating the employment of nanopore technology to identify the virus's DNA. In turn, this drives market expansion in this region.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global nanopore technologies market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The instruments segment accounts for the most significant revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

By applications, the global nanopore technologies market is segmented into DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing. The DNA sequencing segment is expected to account for the most considerable revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global nanopore technologies market is segregated into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and others. The research institutes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global nanopore technologies market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global nanopore technologies market’s major key players are Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Grandomics., Inanobio Inc., Qian Technology., Quantapore, Inc., Nabsys Inc., Nonacus, Inc, Ontera, Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies,

Market News

In April 2022 - Cyclomics' CSO Wigard Kloosterman presented the CyclomicsSeq technology at the online Cancer Research Symposium organized by Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

In July 2022 - G42 Healthcare, the Abu Dhabi-based health-tech company, announced a distribution agreement with Oxford Nanopore as a channel partner for their DNA/RNA sequencing products across Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, and Iraq.

Global Nanopore Technologies Market: Segmentation

By Products

Instruments

Portable Benchtop



Consumables

By Applications

DNA sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

