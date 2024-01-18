Submit Release
Sculpture Hospitality and Sandler Launch Innovative Franchisee Sales Empowerment Program

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculpture Hospitality proudly unveils an innovative collaboration with Sandler, a premier leader in sales coaching and consulting, aimed at enriching franchisees and enhancing sales performance in the hospitality industry.

Through a concerted effort with the Sandler team and industry experts, Sculpture Hospitality has artfully crafted a refined and comprehensive program. This transformation ensures a tailored alignment with franchisees' needs, turning the once challenging sales prospecting into an accessible and motivating venture.

With the 'Sculpture Sales Coaching Program powered by Sandler,' we've simplified intricate sales challenges to cater specifically to our franchisees,” explained Vanessa De Caria, CEO and President of Sculpture Hospitality. “Our collaboration with Sandler highlights our commitment to enhancing our franchise network's sales skills. Together, we're crafting hospitality sales experts, prepared for success in every interaction.”

'Sculpture Sales Coaching Program powered by Sandler,' launched in late December 2023. This bold investment showcases the unified commitment of Sculpture Hospitality and Sandler to nurturing a dynamic sales culture across the franchise network.

Spearheaded by seasoned Sandler franchisee, Brian Jackson, and guided by a hand-picked Sculpture steering committee of industry leaders, this exclusive program is finely tuned to tackle the specific challenges Sculpture franchisees encounter. It provides strategic support that seamlessly integrates into their current commitments, empowering them to boost sales proficiency while efficiently handling daily operations.

Dave Mattson, CEO and President of Sandler, expressed enthusiasm about the program's transformative potential: "We're thrilled to embark on this journey hand-in-hand with Sculpture Hospitality, empowering Sculpture franchisees to confidently tackle sales challenges, drive exceptional business growth, and achieve outstanding results through Sandler Sales Coaching."

Madison Rankine
Sculpture Hospitality
9059140661
m.rankine@sculpturehospitality.com

