Fogo de Chão Launches New Select Cuts Menu Option, Further Expanding Dining Variety and Value for Guests in 2024

The Select Cuts Offering Builds Upon The Brand’s Commitment To Offer Personalized Dining Experiences for All Dietary Tribes

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, launches a new Select Cuts menu option available starting today at all U.S. locations during Dinner and Weekend Brunch. This new dining option starts at $37* and provides guests with their choice of a preferred, fire-roasted protein carved tableside including prized favorites like Picanha, Fraldinha, and Bisteca de Porco (Double Chop Pork Chop), paired with the nutrient-dense Market Table featuring seasonal salads, fresh vegetables, charcuterie and more, and Brazilian side dishes.



The Select Cuts menu option exemplifies Fogo’s commitment to offering premium dining experiences for all dietary tribes including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, and Pescatarian, all while maintaining an approachable price point. This addition joins other wholesome, nutrient-dense menu staples, such as Chilean Sea Bass, Cauliflower Steak, Seared Tofu with Sesame Black Bean Pasta and more.

During Weekday Lunch guests can also experience Fogo’s Market Table and Feijoada Bar for $18 which features nutrient-dense and flavorful choices for every occasion. Market Table highlights include seasonal salads, fresh micro greens, natural and plant-based proteins, charcuterie and 100% gluten-free dining options.

“For over 45 years Fogo has welcomed guests from all dietary tribes to discover our wholesome menu options available at every daypart and occasion,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo. “At Fogo, we offer culinary discoveries for everyone to enjoy, from premium Churrasco proteins and seafood options to flavorful vegetarian and vegan choices – there’s no veto vote at Fogo when dining with a group with a variety of dietary preferences.”

Each visit at Fogo is an opportunity for new culinary discoveries at every daypart including All-Day Happy Hour** at Bar Fogo, weekend brunch, lunch and dinner. Guests can select options tailored to their dietary preferences including seafood options such as the premium Seafood Tower complete with lobster claws and snow crab legs, smoked salmon from the Market Table and a chilled lobster and shrimp appetizer. For guests seeking an indulgence, Fogo offers premium cuts including a 20-ounce Wagyu New York Strip and a 36-ounce dry-aged Tomahawk Ribeye. For more information about Fogo de Chão or to make dining reservations, visit Fogo.com .

*Select Cuts pricing may vary by location.

** All-Day Happy Hour available in most markets.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco –roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery for all dietary tribes from vegan to keto to pescatarian and more. In addition to the Market Table & Feijoada Bar with fresh seasonal salads, nutrient-dense dishes, imported charcuterie and more, guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Fogo offers differentiated menus and prices from lunch, dinner and weekend brunch to indulgent Wagyu, All-Day Happy Hour and half priced bottles of South American wines every day. Group dining, full-service catering and delivery options are available for any celebration or gathering. For locations and more information visit www.fogo.com .

Fogo de Chão introduces a new Select Cuts menu offering where guests can choose a fire-roasted protein carved tableside continuously, like Fraldinha, paired with the Market Table for Brunch and Dinner. Fogo.com









Fogo de Chão invites guests to discover nutrient-dense and flavorful options at the Market Table including seasonal salads, fresh micro greens, natural and plant-based proteins, imported charcuterie and more. Fogo.com









Fogo de Chão invites guests of all dietary lifestyles to experience its plant-based menu offering including its Seared Tofu with Sesame Black Bean Pasta. Fogo.com

