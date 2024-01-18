TIME Magazine: Trinity University (San Antonio) Among Top Colleges for Creating Leaders

Trinity University Named Among Top Schools in Nation for Developing Leadership

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a TIME Magazine analysis, Trinity University (San Antonio) is among the top colleges in the nation for creating leaders. TIME, in partnership with data-gathering platform Statista, recently released a new ranking for the Best Colleges for Future Leaders , with Trinity checking in at No. 62. This list includes heavyweights from the Ivy League, along with large research universities and other household names that have significant research and graduate programs.

Trinity is a school known for pairing the resources of a larger school with a small-school environment that fosters hands-on opportunities and faculty attention, strong community connections, and a tight-knit alumni network. This ranking is yet another example of Trinity continuing to turn heads on a national stage: see our recent surges in rankings from major publications such as Niche and the U.S News and World Report .

This ranking is another reflection of Trinity’s consistent track record of student success—recent graduating classes have seen a 98% positive outcomes rate, meaning nearly all Trinity graduates in the Classes of 2021 and 2022 had jobs or were accepted to graduate school within six months of graduation.

As a liberal arts college, Trinity also represents a unique facet in these TIME rankings as one of only six liberal arts schools on the list, typically known for producing well-rounded critical thinkers and problem-solvers after graduation.

For the rankings, TIME and Statista “analyzed the resumés of 2,000 top leaders in the U.S.—politicians, CEOs, union leaders, Nobel winners, and more across sectors—to assemble a list of the universities and colleges where they received their degrees.”

Attachments

Carla Sierra Trinity University 210-999-8445 csierra@trinity.edu