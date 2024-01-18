International seminar reviews 50 years of Việt Nam-Japan relations

VIETNAM, January 18 -

HÀ NỘI — An international seminar was held in Hà Nội on Thursday, reviewing the 50-year relations between Việt Nam and Japan and putting forth visions and new orientations to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Jointly held by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam, the event is part of the activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties (1973-2023).

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, HCMA President and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, highlighted the long-lasting relations between the two nations, which were established on the foundation of cultural and historical similarities, and affinity among the people of the two countries.

He said that the Việt Nam-Japan relationship is vivid evidence of persistent efforts and perseverance to overcome difficulties and challenges, paving the way to build a good model of a relationship with increasingly similar interests, growing comprehensive cooperation, and deepened strategic trust.

From the Investment Agreement signed in 2003, just five years later, the two countries upgraded it to an economic partnership agreement, creating a solid legal basis for promoting extensive cooperation across fields.

In 2009, Japan was the first G7 country to establish a strategic partnership with Việt Nam, and also five years later, they upgraded their relations to an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.

Notably, in November 2023, the two countries issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, opening a new stage of development in the bilateral relations.

Thang expressed his belief that the Việt Nam-Japan relations will grow stronger, deeper, and more comprehensive in the coming time.

For his part, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio said that the factor that makes the relationship between Japan and Việt Nam increasingly close as it is today is the special ties between the two countries which were formed on the basis of the historical and cultural connection.

The bilateral relations, now in the best stage ever, are becoming increasingly close, the diplomat stressed, adding that preserving and deepening this bond is a solid foundation for further elevating the relationship.

Participants analysed and discussed theoretical and practical issues in the Việt Nam-Japan relations over the past 50 years, and proposed many practical recommendations and solutions to realise the visions and development orientations of the bilateral relations. — VNS