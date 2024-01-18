Edible Garden Receives OSHA Grant from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Grant provides for purchase of safety and health-related equipment and training at the Edible Garden Heartland Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company has received a grant from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The goal of the program is to create a safer and healthier work environment and reduce the risk of injury and illness to workers in Michigan.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are pleased to receive the MIWISH grant from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The grant will enable the Company to establish a more secure and health-conscious workplace, diminishing the likelihood of accidents and health issues among employees at our Edible Garden Heartland site in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The welfare and safety of our employees are of paramount importance and we seek to lead the industry in terms of both worker and consumer safety. This grant will aid in the implementation of advanced safety protocols and health measures, substantially mitigating the risks of workplace-related injuries and illnesses.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com