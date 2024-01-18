Verizon Frontline bolsters its First Responder Advisory Council with newest member

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today introduced Michael Berkow, former director of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS), as the newest member of the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC) .



As head of the CGIS, Berkow, who brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to his new role, oversaw all investigations involving crimes on the water and led a team of 450 special agents located in Coast Guard offices around the world.

His distinguished career also included time with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), where he was responsible for all anti-corruption, misconduct, and use of force investigations, later ascending to Deputy Chief in charge of the Professional Standards Bureau and Chief of Staff.

Before joining the LAPD, he led departments in Coachella, South Pasadena and Irvine, California.

Prior to his most recent leadership role as director of the CGIS, Berkow commanded the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in Savannah, Georgia.

Berkow has also consulted for law enforcement agencies across the country, including in Oakland, California, and Philadelphia and has led multiple security companies and consulting firms.

He has also trained police forces in numerous countries, including Somalia, Haiti, India and Afghanistan.

“I’m excited to take on this new role with the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council helping support public safety agencies across the country,” said Berkow. “Keeping first responders equipped with the network and technology they need to complete their missions every day is vital and I’m honored to be able to help shape the ever-evolving landscape of public safety communications.”

The VFRAC advises Verizon Frontline on various aspects of its work with public safety agencies including strategy, product development and public policy initiatives, helping to ensure the services and solutions developed for public safety meet the unique needs of first responders.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

