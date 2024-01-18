Patricia Campbell featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Patricia Campbell, transformational life coach, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational Life and Heart Centered Coach, Patricia Campbell was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Campbell is a Transformational Life and Heart Centered Coach, who loves supporting women to expand their belief systems, take inspired action steps and grow their personal and professional lives to align with their visions. She has studied success principles, personal development and spirituality for more than 30 years with world renown teachers such as: Mary Morrissey, Lisa Nichols, Gary Zukav, Dale Carnegie courses, Gabor Mate and more.

For over 20 years Campbell has mentored female entrepreneurs and professionals helping them learn the skills to navigate “the gap” between the habitual patterns of their old lives and the empowered structures of richer, more fulfilling lives. Patricia offers inspiring interactive workshops, transformational in-depth coaching programs, and Keynote speaking to help women discover the secrets to transforming any dream into reality. She is dedicated to helping women break through their paradigms, discover their dreams and step into their greatness.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.