Driving Forces in the Services to Buildings and Dwellings Market

Services To Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The services to buildings and dwellings market has witnessed remarkable expansion, escalating from $1,033.43 billion in 2023 to a projected $1,136.04 billion in 2024, showcasing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This robust momentum is poised to persist, with forecasts indicating a market size of $1,639.23 billion by 2028, sustaining a commendable CAGR of 9.6%.

Pest Invasion Spurs Demand:

The upsurge in household pests and bugs emerges as a pivotal driver propelling the services to buildings and dwellings market. The menace of pests such as ants, termites, roaches, mosquitoes, and others raises concerns due to potential structural damage, health risks, and disease vectors they pose. The American Housing Survey (AHS) underscores the severity, with 2.9 million reported sightings of roaches and rodents in the US, compelling a surge in demand for buildings and dwelling services to tackle these issues.

Construction Boom Fosters Growth:

A thriving construction industry acts as a significant catalyst for the services to buildings and dwellings market. Essential for construction endeavors, these services encompass maintenance, repairs, and facility management. Notably, the U.S. Census Bureau reports a surge in construction expenditures, projecting a 0.5% increase in August 2023, reaching $1,983.5 billion. This trajectory, showcasing a 7.4% increase from August 2022, underscores the pivotal role of the growing construction industry in driving the market.

IoT Revolutionizes Management:

Companies offering services to buildings and dwellings are embracing IoT technology for efficient site monitoring and maintenance. IoT facilitates real-time monitoring of system deficiencies through video surveillance and motion sensors, enabling swift responses to issues. Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduces IoT device management, streamlining registration, organization, and monitoring of IoT devices, enhancing overall service management.

Alliances Foster Innovation:

Major associations in the services to buildings and dwellings market are forging alliances to drive transformative change and promote innovation. The collaborative efforts of these alliances leverage diverse expertise and resources to address industry challenges, fostering a safer, more productive, and sustainable built environment. Actuate UK, launched in February 2021, exemplifies this trend, bringing together engineering membership associations in the UK to act as an 'agent for positive change' in the construction industry.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

North America stands as the largest region in the services to buildings and dwellings market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific securing the second-largest position.

The services to buildings and dwellings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Exterminating And Pest Control Services, Janitorial Services, Landscaping Services, Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Services, Other Services to Buildings And Dwellings

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Governmental, Institutional, Residential, Municipal

Services to Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on services to buildings and dwellings market size, services to buildings and dwellings market drivers and trends, services to buildings and dwellings market major players, services to buildings and dwellings market competitors' revenues, services to buildings and dwellings market positioning, and services to buildings and dwellings market growth across geographies. The services to buildings and dwellings market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the services to buildings and dwellings market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

