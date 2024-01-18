Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in global deep brain stimulation devices market is due to rise in prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe and surge in R&D expenditure for neurological disorders. Furthermore, increase in research in the fields of neurology is expected to boost the growth of deep brain stimulation devices market. the global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global brain implant market due to the subsequent lockdown.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for brain implant was restored back. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of advanced brain implant and augmentation in demand for advanced manufacturing systems. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the brain implant market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in number of neurological disorders, and investment for neurological R&D are the factors that drive the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market. Moreover, rise in demand for minimal invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and surge in aging population also propels the growth of the market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders, such as Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic pain. The major barriers for the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market are side effects such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin due to implantation of deep brain stimulation device into the body and increase in device cost. However, availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries restrict the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Livanova Plc

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Neuropace, Inc.

Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd.

Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Sceneray Co., Ltd.

Microtransponder Inc.

The deep brain stimulation devices market is classified on the basis of application, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into Parkinson's Disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the highest revenue contributor in the deep brain stimulation devices market, accounting 40.0% share in 2018 due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, and recent approvals of deep brain stimulators by Health Canada are expected to drive the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%, owing to increased awareness regarding mental health and increase in incidence of neurological disorders drive the market growth.

By Region Outlook

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

