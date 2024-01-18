PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Renews Agreement With Award Winning Our Fake History Podcast

Podcast Set to Celebrate 200th Episode in March 2024

Nearly 16 Million Downloads Since Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), which owns ~80% of the PODC outstanding common stock, announced today that it has renewed the exclusive sales and distribution rights for Our Fake History podcast. The bi-weekly podcast enters its 9th season and in addition to historically educational original programming will also feature releases of fan favorite classic episodes. Our Fake History is set to air its 200th episode in March of this year.

Created and hosted by Canadian high school history teacher Sebastian Major, Our Fake History is a podcast that explores historical myths and misconceptions. In each episode Major closely examines stories that people think are historical fact but may very well be elaborate fiction. Did the Aztecs really think the Spanish conquistadors were gods? Was there a real island of Atlantis? Was baseball really invented in one afternoon by a civil war hero? Our Fake History looks at these questions and tries to determine what’s fact, what’s fiction, and what is such a good story it simply must be told.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long term relationship with Sebatian and Our Fake History. This podcast is a leader in debunking or verifying historical myths and legends while instilling the sort of knowledge that makes any listener just that much smarter,” said Eli Dvorkin, Chief Content Officer of PodcastOne.

"PodcastOne has been an amazing partner for Our Fake History. Their talented team has worked hard to support me in making the best podcast I possibly can. I'm delighted that Our Fake History and PodcastOne will be continuing to work together!," said Major.

Our Fake History was recognized as the "Best Educational Podcast" by the Podcast Awards, and the show has been noted as one of the “most addictive podcasts” by Toronto Life Magazine. In 2019, the show was nominated for a Canadian Podcast award in the category of “Outstanding Educational Series.” Major has been regularly featured on the CBC Radio shows Podcast Playlist and Out In The Open. He has also contributed as a panelist and performer at Toronto’s Hot Docs’ Podcast Festival. In addition to being a high school teacher, Major is also a musician and all of the music used on the podcast is self-written and recorded.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

