Four Seasons at Mosaic Homeowners Association Wins Associa 2023 Green Award

CHANTLLY, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Select Community Services (SCS), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas, is pleased to announce that its community partner, Four Seasons at Mosaic in Fairfax Homeowners Association, has received the company’s 2023 Associa Green Award. The award recognizes Associa-managed associations that host environmentally friendly events and promote “green living” in their communities. Applicants are judged in seven categories: green building, energy efficiency, efficient water use, trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, education, and innovation.

Four Seasons at Mosaic was recognized for its installation of energy efficient lighting and additional street lighting for increased resident safety. The community’s board of directors is already working to implement a series of green projects for the new year that include plans for a landscaping beautification project to promote pollinator plants.

Conveniently located within easy walking distance of Fairfax’s Mosaic District, Four Seasons at Mosaic is a modern townhome community combining urban living with convenience. With 40 townhomes featuring high-end finishes, modern layouts, and many optional amenities, it also features a playground and meticulously landscaped surroundings. In addition, Four Seasons at Mosaic offers excellent public transportation and access to Northern Virginia. Beyond its aesthetic appeal and many other amenities, Four Seasons at Mosaic is committed to fostering a safer and eco-friendly environment for its residents and their guests.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com