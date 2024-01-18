Police Search For Leads In Unsolved Cases Believed To Be Connected To Murderer Charged In Dusty Shuck 2006 Homicide

January 18, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit search for leads to assist with unsolved cases that may be connected to a convicted murderer, now deceased and charged of a 2006 homicide in Frederick County.

In September 2022, Maryland State Police charged Gary Artman, 46, of White Springs, Florida in the murder of Dusty Shuck, a 24-year-old woman whose body was found near a rest stop in Frederick County in 2006. Artman was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault and was awaiting extradition to Maryland to stand trial prior to his death.

Artman succumbed to a terminal illness and passed away while incarcerated at the Michigan Department of Corrections on December 28, 2023. Artman was serving a life sentence in Michigan for a 1996 cold case involving the murder of a Michigan woman.

In September 2023, Artman was found guilty on all counts charged in Kent County, Michigan. Shortly after his sentencing, he was transferred to the Michigan Department of Corrections where he awaited extradition to Maryland to stand trial for the 2006 case.

In December 2023 while receiving medical treatment in a Michigan hospital, Artman was interviewed by investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. During the interview, Artman confessed to the murder of Dusty Shuck.

During subsequent interviews with police, Artman claimed responsibility for several more heinous crimes and provided very little detail. Due to his transient lifestyle as a truck driver who traveled throughout the country and the information he provided, police are searching for leads that may connect Artman to additional unsolved cases. Anyone with relevant information that could aid in the continued investigation is asked to call the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-996-7881. All callers may remain anonymous.

Maryland State Police are working with the FBI and law enforcement partners in Michigan to ensure safety in communities nationwide and seek justice for any potential victims. The investigation continues…

Garry Artman

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov