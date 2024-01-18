Good Gaming Inc. Announces Official Launch Date for Galactic Acres™ Its First Groundbreaking Mobile App Game Enhanced with Web3 Technology

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( OTCQB: GMER ), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is thrilled to unveil the release date of its inaugural mobile game, Galactic Acres™. This groundbreaking title marks the beginning of a series of revolutionary mobile games that seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence with immersive Web3 features.



As previously announced, Galactic Acres™ is a collaboration with Coeus Solutions and is expected to redefine the mobile gaming landscape by incorporating addictive gameplay fueled by AI technologies and techniques, community-building initiatives, and cutting-edge Web3 enhancements.

Galactic Acres™ will introduce innovative features, including exclusive Galactic Acres and MicroBuddies™ themed air drops, that both add value and gameplay advantages for our player community. Good Gaming's series of mobile games will seamlessly integrate Web3 experiences, allowing players to have full custody of in-game assets and trade skins on secondary marketplaces.

Slated for release on February 16, 2024, Galactic Acres™ represents a transformative leap forward for Good Gaming, showcasing a multi-year release schedule of interconnected mobile games that will invite blockchain enthusiasts and curious mobile gamers alike to experience the future of gaming.

Enhancing shareholder value lies at the core of Good Gaming's unwavering commitment to excellence, which will transform our products and customer experiences in order to create and sustain long-term top and bottom-line growth. Fueled by player analytics and AI technology, the company is dedicated to crafting a new series of innovative mobile games that will define new industry standards for product innovation, heightened player engagement, and improved financial performance for years to come. With that in mind, the development team has dedicated significant effort and resources to developing the gameplay of their inaugural mobile idle game. This deliberate approach to combining community-focused products with AI-powered gameplay will drive enhanced financial performance while achieving positive player satisfaction.

To ensure the success of their forthcoming series of mobile games and foster a thriving gaming community, a diverse range of strategies will be implemented to generate multiple revenue streams. This comprehensive approach will maximize profitability, enhance user engagement, and build a strong and vibrant player base. Comprehensive revenue generation is expected to come from dynamic in-game purchases, rewards-based integrated advertising, blockchain-powered marketplace and non-marketplace transactions, product licensing, game publishing initiatives, strategic marketing partnerships within the wireless telecom industry, and additional Web3 opportunities.

Also, as previously announced, Good Gaming's marketing partnership with ViaOne Services will guarantee the preloading of Galactic Acres™ and subsequent releases on tens of thousands of phones each month. The projected first year install base and download numbers are expected to increase as the company aggressively pursues additional opportunities to preload their games with other partners, sign strategic marketing and distribution joint ventures, along with conventional cross-platform marketing campaigns to drive traffic to the Google Play™ Store, and eventually the Apple App Store®, ensuring accessibility to a global audience.

David Sterling, COO at Good Gaming Inc., expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Our vision is to develop a dynamic mobile gaming community consisting of millions of active gamers while creating demand for our unique on-chain assets. Through Web3 integration, players will now gain the ability to truly own and manage their earned Web3 assets, unlocking new avenues for enhancing player value in the fast-growing Web3 gaming space." He also stated, "By leveraging our products, our partnerships that offer substantial pre-installation capabilities, and strategic marketing initiatives, we believe we can swiftly penetrate and evolve the Web3 gaming market."

Good Gaming's strategic collaboration with Coeus Solutions, a subsidiary of the esteemed Coeus Group, highlights a commitment to high-quality mobile games featuring connected experiences for the thriving mobile and Web3 communities.

Axel Herr, CEO of Coeus Group, stated, "The Good Gaming suite of mobile games and Web3 enhanced Galactic Acres will be a testament to our foundational commitment to developing interactive entertainment excellence. Our endeavor in mobile game development aims to produce dynamic gaming products that excel in merging the realms of traditional mobile gaming with cutting-edge blockchain-enabled experiences. We feel Galactic Acres, the first in a series of mobile games by Good Gaming, exhibits our abilities to produce cutting-edge entertainment coupled with ground-breaking ingenuity."

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

For more information about Coeus Solutions, please visit their website:

https://coeus-solutions.com/

For more information about ViaOne Services, please visit their website:

https://viaoneservices.com/

Microbuddies™ and Galactic Acres™ are trademarks of Good Gaming Inc.

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact: Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com

Wire Service Contact: