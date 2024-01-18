SILVERFISH ANNOUNCES $450,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVERFISH RESOURCES INC. (the “Company” or "Silverfish") (CSE: “SF”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $450,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit purchased will include one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant (a “Warrant”) will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.30 per common share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for working capital purposes. The Company may pay finder’s fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silverfish

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Old Timer Property. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.

