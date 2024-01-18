Scar Treatment Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 18,619.6 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Concerns Regarding Facial and Personal Care Worldwide Is Expected to Drive the Scar Treatment Market Growth

Rockville , Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scar treatment market is estimated to be US$ 12,607.1 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a significant 4.0% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 18,619 million by 2034.



The scar treatment market is anticipated to grow over the coming decade. One of the important factors driving the market is the customers’ increasing concern about their looks. The people's growing aesthetic perception has increased the demand for skin treatments globally. People now have improved access to dermatological care and therapies that combine pharmaceutical and natural ingredients. Dermatological clinics provide advanced technical cosmetic surgical techniques with outstanding outcomes and minimum patient discomfort.

The growing number of road accidents and burn injuries has been recognized as one of the significant factors stimulating growth in the scar treatment market. With an increase in the number of accidents, the demand for scar removal methods is also expected to surge.

Access to treatment for low-income people can be challenging because of the high cost of modern scar removal procedures such as laser therapy and surgery. This can limit their capacity to access the best possible care and they settle for less effective or perhaps hazardous treatments, which is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 18,619.6 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.0% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global scar treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2034.

The North America scar treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

The scar treatment market in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

Based on the application type, atrophic scars lead the market with an expected market share of 50.6% in 2024.



“ Scar treatment procedures are in high demand due to the rising prevalence of skin illnesses such as teratoma, vitiligo, and photoaging in the world's aging population. Furthermore, the introduction of organic products into the market and strong promotional activities by service providers are fueling market expansion, as awareness about skin health is increasing among consumers," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Medical

Perrigo Company plc

Cynosure

HRA Pharma

GC Aesthetics

Sientra Inc.

SkinCeuticals

Quantum Health

CCA Industries Inc.

AVITA Medical

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Revitol Corp

Scarguard labs

Smith+Nephew,

Lumenis Be Ltd

Merz Therapeutics



Competitive Landscape

The scar treatment market is highly competitive, with several competitors striving for a larger market share. Local businesses are investing in new products, developing alliances, and acquiring or merging with other businesses. Furthermore, these businesses are attempting to create better and more efficient products while keeping prices competitive to attract and retain clients.

In 2021, Smith & Nephew PLC opened a digital surgical and robotics innovation facility in Munich, Germany. This innovation center will bring together healthcare professionals worldwide, including the Middle East, Europe, and the African continent, as well as Smith & Nephew's R&D and medical education teams, to research digital surgery and robotics methods and technologies. Smith & Nephew's digital ecosystem, Real Intelligence, will be at the center of this, including the new innovative robotic-technology surgical operating system CORI.





In 2022, Lumenis Be, Ltd., a leading company worldwide in the field of minimally invasive treatment options for the ophthalmology and aesthetic markets, announced the introduction of triLift. This facial stimulation device treats the three tissue layers to target three aging elements: texture, structure, and contour. The instrument has an effect on the dermal layer, muscles, and epidermal layer.



Country-wise Insights:

What is Propelling the Scar Treatment Market in the United States?

“Rise in Demand for Minimal Invasive Surgery and Personalized Scar Treatments”

In 2024, the scar therapy market in the United States is projected to be worth US$3,883 million. Over the course of the projected period, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, reaching a value of US$ 5,897 million by 2034.

In the US, there has been an increase in demand for non-surgical and minimally invasive scar therapy methods. The need for more convenient and less painful treatment choices is what's driving this development. Personalised treatment programmes that take into account the kind and severity of the scar are also prioritised. By doing this, patients are guaranteed to receive the best care possible tailored to their individual needs.

The emphasis on natural and organic ingredients in topical scar therapy solutions is another industry trend. A growing number of consumers are looking for items devoid of harsh chemicals and other artificial substances. Scar treatment methods that are natural and organic have become more and more popular as a result.

