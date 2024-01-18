Luxury Furniture Market to Reach US$ 36.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR - [Research Report 2024]

Luxury Furniture Market - Image Source: IMARC Group

The global luxury furniture market size reached US$ 24.4 Billion in 2023 & expects to reach US$ 36.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2024-32.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Luxury Furniture Market Analysis 2024-2032:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global luxury furniture market trends 2024. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Luxury Furniture Market:

The global luxury furniture market size reached US$ 24.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Luxury furniture refers to premium-quality furnishings that are often custom-designed and made from high-grade materials such as hardwood, fine leather, and luxurious fabrics. Characterized by craftsmanship, durability, and aesthetic appeal, luxury furniture is typically targeted at the high-end consumer market. The pieces are often distinct, boasting intricate design details or unique features that set them apart from mass-produced items. In terms of working mechanism, these products are created with attention to comfort, functionality, and longevity. Specialized joinery techniques and superior finishing processes are frequently used to enhance both utility and beauty.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-furniture-market/requestsample

Global Luxury Furniture Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing affluence among consumers who are increasingly willing to invest in high-end home décor. In line with this, a rising appreciation for artistry and craftsmanship is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the proliferation of online retail platforms, specializing in luxury items, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the entrance of renowned fashion brands into the luxury furniture sector is stimulating market activity.

Besides this, customized furniture options tailored to individual tastes are creating new avenues for market expansion. Also, the appeal of smart furniture, integrated with technology for enhanced functionality, is impacting the market positively. The market is further propelled by the strong demand in emerging economies, influenced by rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles. Apart from this, the availability of easier financing options is incentivizing consumer spending on high-end products.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Luxury Furniture Industry are Given Below:

• Duresta Upholstery Limited

• Valderamobili s.r.l.

• Scavolini S.p.A.

• Giovanni Visentin S.R.L.

• Nella Vetrina

• Muebles Picó S.A.

• Heritage Home Group LLC

• iola Furniture Limited

• TURRI srl

• Grayson Luxury

• Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

• Cassina S.P.A

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-furniture-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Domestic Sectors

o Living Room And Bedroom

o Kitchen

o Bathroom

o Outdoor

o Lighting

• Commercial Sectors

o Office

o Hospitality

o Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Wood

• Metal

• Glass

• Leather

• Plastic

• Multiple

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Conventional Furniture Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retailers

• Others

Breakup by Design:

• Modern Segments

• Contemporary Segments

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Research Reports 2024-2032, Published by IMARC Group:

• Vietnam Online Travel Market Research Report

• Vietnam Seafood Market Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.