Acupuncture Needles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2026

acupuncture needles market 2024 - 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acupuncture needles market size was valued at $95.80 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $177.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

According to the “Acupuncture Needles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026”, report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Acupuncture is a method of treatment that includes interleaving thin needles over an individual’s skin at specific points on the body, to various depths. Acupuncture can help to relieve pain and is used for a wide range of other complaints such as neck pain, osteoarthritis, headache & migraine, and others. In addition, in 2003, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed a number of conditions in which acupuncture has been proven effective, including high and low blood pressure, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, some gastric conditions, including peptic ulcer, painful periods, dysentery, allergic rhinitis, facial pain, morning sickness, rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and tennis elbow. Moreover, acupuncture needles are of smaller diameters than syringes, which makes them less likely to carry bacteria into tissues.

Surge in acupuncture adoption for pain management, increase in gynecological disorders, and rise in health complications in aging population drive the growth of the global acupuncture needles market. However, increase in infections caused by usage of reusable needles and availability of alternative hinder the market growth. On the other hand, significant increase in adoption due to fewer side effects in comparison to medications and reduced dependency on medications present new opportunities in the industry.

North America to grow at the fastest rate

Based on region, North America is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in awareness regarding acupuncture treatments and opioid crisis. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than half of the global acupuncture needles market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to acupuncture being a traditional treatment method for pain management in this region.

Leading market players

Seirin Corporation

Empecs Medical Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd.

AcuMedic Ltd.

Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd.

AcuSupply Inc.

3B Scientific GmbH

Lhasa OMS, Inc.

Asia Med GMbH

Cogmedix, Inc.

