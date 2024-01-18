Submit Release
iSpecimen to Participate in Maxim Group Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, January 24 & 25, 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that it will be participating in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare IT Conference on January 25, 2024. Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 10:00 a.m. ET.

https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01242024

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

