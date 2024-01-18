Canadian Investment Company Longridge Partners Establishes Longridge Grenadines Ltd. to Pursue Investment Opportunities in the Grenadines

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longridge Partners Inc., a Canadian-based real estate investment company with headquarters in Toronto, announced today the establishment of a new investment company — Longridge Grenadines Ltd.



Longridge Grenadines Ltd. will manage first-class investments in the Grenadine Islands of the southern Caribbean on behalf of Longridge’s investors.

In Canada, Longridge Partners Inc. has established itself as a professional investor of world-class assets, including a top-rated private golf club, The Pulpit Club. It has integrated luxury accommodation offerings, including Escarpment House, and is presently working with local governments on a golf and recreation focused resort community known as “Pulpit Ridge”.

The Grenadines form a chain of small islands between the larger islands of Saint Vincent and Grenada, and includes the exclusive islands of Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau, Union, and Mustique. Known for luxury villas, expansive views, untouched natural features, and quiet beaches, it’s a popular escape for celebrities and top executives.

“Establishing Longridge Grenadines Ltd. allows us to pursue new investment opportunities in a broader region and build on our overarching investing philosophy that properties with superior natural features will be in perennial demand and diminishing supply,” said Mack Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Longridge Partners Inc. and related companies.

Mack Crawford is available for interviews. For information, visit www.longridgepartners.ca .

Media Contact:

Shnane Liem

shnane@vivesocialpr.com

+1 (778) 866-0084

About Longridge Partners Inc.

Longridge is a real estate investment company established in 2018 by John Clark and Mack Crawford, that manages high-quality real estate assets on behalf of institutional and high-net-worth investors. Visit www.longridgepartners.ca for details.



