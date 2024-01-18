Los Angeles County Awards 5 Year Contract to Genasys for Evacuation Management Solution

Genasys Protect improves planning and emergency response to US’s Most Populous County

SAN DIEO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in protective communications, today announced that Los Angeles County has agreed to a 5-year contract that expands Genasys Protect EVAC utilization across the entire county to reduce evacuation time and improve speed of relaying public information to impacted areas.



The Genasys Protect platform allows Los Angeles County to create targeted evacuation zones for the entire county, playing a vital role in emergency planning and coordination across fire and law enforcement organizations. Los Angeles County is the nation's most populous county with approximately 10 million residents (over a quarter of California’s population) living over 4,000 square miles, an area larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined. Zone-based evacuation management offers significant benefits:

Improves situational awareness by providing a common operating picture for first responders

Accelerates decision making time by identifying areas for protective actions

Enhances communication and collaboration with agencies during cross jurisdictional events

Integrates and displays zone-based maps on county and municipal websites and apps

Improves community awareness of evacuation planning efforts with real-time updates





“Where we've rolled out Genasys EVAC, it has been a valuable tool in helping us better plan, coordinate, and conduct evacuations with first responders, as well as provide more timely and accurate information to the public,” said Bennett Cummings, Associate Director, Los Angeles County OEM. “We look forward to working with more of our cities and public safety partners as we roll it out across the county.”



“Our leading-edge, unique evacuation management solution is a revolutionary step in public safety.” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “Within the last few years, 36 of California’s 58 counties have adopted Genasys Protect EVAC and we are committed to the success of LA County."

Genasys Protect EVAC provides a comprehensive set of evacuation management tools that make it quick and easy for fire service, law enforcement, and OES/OEM to build and maintain evacuation plans, train using accurate evacuation simulations and scenarios and during a real incident, significantly reduce the time from incident recognition to community notification. Creating intelligent zones greatly improves response management across fire and law enforcement personnel and other emergency support agencies. EVAC enables first responders to react swiftly, make informed evacuation decisions, and communicate critical evacuation and community status updates in real-time to other agencies and to the public. EVAC is the only platform that provides a unique set of data-driven decision support tools that help emergency responders determine the proper scope of an evacuation before issuing an evacuation order, replacing guesswork with intelligence.

Purpose built for all hazards, Genasys Protect EVAC is a comprehensive solution for collaborative, inter-agency decision making, evacuation planning and public message formation.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with exceptional vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Today, Genasys protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties, and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com.

