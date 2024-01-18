Zscaler Positioned as Only Leader in SaaS Security Posture Management Research Report

Zscaler recognized for providing a rich SaaS application catalog and powerful shadow IT detection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that it was named the exclusive leader in the Forrester Wave™ for SaaS Security Posture Management for Q4 2023. In addition to being the only leader, Zscaler received the highest scores possible across 12 criteria including Data Protection, Scale, and Shadow-IT detection.



The Forrester Wave™ is a rigorous evaluation of providers in the SSPM market, considering categories such as current offering, strategy and market presence, as well as criteria such as roadmap, community, and innovation. Zscaler believes its scores in these categories and criteria underlines its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of securing SaaS applications. Zscaler’s SSPM solution combines its Zero Trust Platform™ with a robust SaaS application catalog, effective shadow IT detection, and scalable, high-performance data security.

Forrester noted that Zscaler's SSPM is “a great fit for enterprises looking to use a single vendor to augment network access controls to SaaS apps with SaaS Posture Management.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as the sole leader in the Forrester Wave™ for SaaS Security Posture Management,” said Boris Gorin, Vice President of Product Management, Zscaler. “This acknowledgment for us reaffirms our dedication to delivering innovative and effective SaaS security solutions. We owe this success to our vibrant user community, strong partner network, and the hard work of our talented team. Zscaler will continue to push the boundaries for SSPM security, setting new SaaS security standards for the industry.”

For more information, please download the report here .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.